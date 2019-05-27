Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

No Plan To Islamise, Fulanise Nigeria – Arewa Pastors

Published

1 min ago

on


A group, Arewa Pastors Non-denominational Initiative for Peace, in collaboration with some Christian leaders in Nigeria, has described as false and wicked, the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has an Islamisation and Fulanisation agenda for the country.

Speaking during a fasting and prayers session for peaceful presidential inauguration on May 29th, 2019, held in Abuja at the weekend, the national chairman of the group, Bishop John Abu Richard, observed that such an allegation against the present administration amounts to a hate speech.

Richard stated that the allegation is an evil bias against the present administration, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari has no such an agenda and cannot even have such an agenda, saying those behind such an allegation do not wish Nigeria well.

He noted that Nigeria is too big, too diverse and too intelligent for one man to sit in Aso Rock and islamise the whole country,  stating that such an utterances are capable of truncating the entire country.

The Bishop maintained that the president administration is not behind the ongoing killings, noting that the killings have been going on even before the present administration came to office.

He continued: “The Arewa Pastors Forum stands for peace and we also stand for one Nigeria. That is why we have fasted and prayed today, so that God will strengthen President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies in the country so that they can put in more efforts to stop these killings.”

Richard stated that the comments by the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the political situation in the country do not represent the views of members, because the association has been hijacked by the leadership.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES13 hours ago

Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria

Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
FEATURES1 day ago

Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme

The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
FEATURES1 day ago

Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital

Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
FEATURES1 day ago

Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist

John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
FEATURES1 day ago

Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation

In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
FEATURES1 day ago

No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba

Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: