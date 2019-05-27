NEWS
No Plan To Islamise, Fulanise Nigeria – Arewa Pastors
A group, Arewa Pastors Non-denominational Initiative for Peace, in collaboration with some Christian leaders in Nigeria, has described as false and wicked, the allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has an Islamisation and Fulanisation agenda for the country.
Speaking during a fasting and prayers session for peaceful presidential inauguration on May 29th, 2019, held in Abuja at the weekend, the national chairman of the group, Bishop John Abu Richard, observed that such an allegation against the present administration amounts to a hate speech.
Richard stated that the allegation is an evil bias against the present administration, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari has no such an agenda and cannot even have such an agenda, saying those behind such an allegation do not wish Nigeria well.
He noted that Nigeria is too big, too diverse and too intelligent for one man to sit in Aso Rock and islamise the whole country, stating that such an utterances are capable of truncating the entire country.
The Bishop maintained that the president administration is not behind the ongoing killings, noting that the killings have been going on even before the present administration came to office.
He continued: “The Arewa Pastors Forum stands for peace and we also stand for one Nigeria. That is why we have fasted and prayed today, so that God will strengthen President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies in the country so that they can put in more efforts to stop these killings.”
Richard stated that the comments by the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the political situation in the country do not represent the views of members, because the association has been hijacked by the leadership.
