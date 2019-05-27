NPA To Dismiss Workers Over Certificate Forgery, Exam Malpractice

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is set to dismiss eight of its workers over alleged certificate forgery and impersonation LEADERSHIP learnt.

Findings by LEADERSHIP revealed that while some of the affected workers presented fake certificates to get the authority’s job, others employed machineries to write exams for them during the recent promotion exercise.

Investigations revealed that though those penciled down were of the junior cadre who were mostly from the eastern ports, they were accused of irregularities in their certificates presented to the agency during recruitment.

One of the victims in Calabar office of the authority was said to have hired a machinery to help write his promotion examination during the last exercise. LEADERSHIP further learnt that the management had constituted a committee to look into the matter.

According to a reliable source, the committee involved in the cases would release its reports to the management to pass the final verdict on the affected workers which is would likely be dismissal.

The source further said the committee include the NPA branch executives of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, a general manager from one of the departments, among others.

Though he declined to disclose names of the affected workers, he noted that the issues can be managed properly and effectively if the investigation team performs its duty diligently within the time frame.

The committee also met to resolve the issue but affirmed that management may come down on them for outright dismissal without any form of benefit or compensation due to the gravity of their offences.

He added that the outcome of the investigation might further determine if some of them will sack with gratuities attached as some of the benefits.

When contacted, the, general manager, corporate and strategic communications, Engineer Adam Jatto denied knowledge of any dismissal of workers saying he was not aware. “I saw the report too but I have no knowledge of this sack. I hope to confirm the true position by Monday please,” he said.