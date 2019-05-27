LABOUR MATTERS
Oyo Workers Suspend Strike
The Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its industrial action recently embarked upon by its members as a result of the failure of the outgoing governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi to effect the payment of salary and arrears of workers in the state.
The chairman of NLC in Oyo State, Comrade Titilola Sodo made this known on Monday to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
He noted that the incoming governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde was a well-bred, well nurtured person, noting that the labour belief that he would address all issues pertaining to the welfare of Oyo State workers.
“In defence to this man of honour and to assure Engineer Seyi Makinde of the good intentions of Oyo State workers, the strike action is hereby suspended, and workers are hereby directed to resume immediately.”
He emphasised that some of the demand of the workers have been on the table of the out -going government for the last one to two years, adding that workers in Oyo State had been tolerant thinking that the out-going government would have a change of heart and grant their demands.
“The strike came in the belief that with political will, the remaining number of days would still birth a good life for the workers, our strike action was not intended to intimidate or embarrass the incoming government as some people may want to insinuate.”
