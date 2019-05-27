RIVERS GUBER TUSSLE: Traditional Rulers Urge AAC Candidate To Withdraw Petition

Traditional Rulers from Kula Kingdom in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, has appealed to the governorship candidate of the African Action Alliance (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara, to withdraw his petition from the Rivers State Election Petitions Tribunal.

Awara had gone to the tribunal to challenge the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the March 9 Governorship Election in the state.

It would be recall that Wike polled 888,264 votes to defeat the AAC candidate who polled 137,859 votes in an election that was suspended for three weeks over allegation of widespread disruption of the electoral process.

But, the traditional rulers, under the aegis of Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers (KSCTR), during a visit to the AAC governorship candidate, appealed to him to withdraw his petition challenging Wike’s victory at the polls.

Speaking during the visit, KSCTR Chairman and Amanyanabo of Kula, King Kroma Amabibi Eleki, Sara XIV, appealed to Awara, whom he referred to as their son to accept the olive branch offered by the governor in the overall interest of peace and development of Rivers State.

Eleki stated that their decision to seek out of court solution to the Rivers State governorship tussle was borne out of a genuine desire to reduce political tension in the state and insecurity occasioned by political activities.

He said: “Let us work together with the present administration so that there will be peace, harmony and unity in our Rivers State. We cannot continue to struggle, we cannot continue to fight, we cannot continue to argue.

“That is why we are here to plead with you as your fathers that please let put a stop to what is going on and let us accept the Olive branch stretched out to us by the Executive Governor of Rivers State so that we can work together for the progress and development of our dear state.’’

Also speaking, KSCTR Secretary and Amanyanabo of Opu-Kula, King Bourdillon Allen Ekine, Oko XXVIII, said the council would also seek an audience with Wike, in order to consolidate on its reconciliation and peace move in the state.

Ekine said: “Now that Kula has achieve peace, we want him to withdraw his case in court and let there be peace in Rivers State, as there is peace in Kula, peace should also be in Rivers State.

“We want the Governorship candidate of the AAC, Engr. Biokpomabo Awara to obey us who are his royal fathers by withdrawing his case from the court and work with the incumbent Governor Nyesom Wike to move Rivers State forward.

“The governor is also our son, we are traditional rulers of all, we are the royal fathers of the whole state.”

Responding, the AAC governorship candidate, Biokpomabo Awara assured the royal fathers that he would revert to them after consulting with the leadership of his party and other relevant stakeholders in the state on the appeal made to him to withdraw his case at the tribunal.

Awara said: “You have given me a task, I have to consult, I will revert back to you after meeting all relevant stakeholders that are involve in this. It is not just about me Biokpomabo Awara, it is about Rivers people.

“Like I said I will revert back to you after consulting with the stakeholders, and the needed peace that you want, God being who is, we will achieve that peace in our dear state.”