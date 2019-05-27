Rotary Club Honours Delta Chief, Others

The Rotary Club of Abuja, District 9125, has enlisted Chief Pinik Azaiye of Gbaramatu Kingdom of Delta State and others among awardees for the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International

Speaking at the end of a meeting held in Abuja at the weekend, the president of Rotary Club, in Abuja, Ozuem Esiri pointed out that Chief Azaiye met the criteria for the award, because of his outstanding contributions towards promoting peace , and humanitarian service to various communities in the Niger Delta region.

Esiri disclosed that the award ceremony would take place at the 11th investiture of district chairman in Abuja, adding that the awardee would be decorated in appreciation of his commitment and support to humanity which is the major objective of Rotary Club International.

Responding, Chief Azaiye said that he would continue to promote peace and unity in Niger Delta region, as well as ensure that stakeholders and the international community promote development agenda in the region.