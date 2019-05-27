Sanwoolu Assures Lagosians Of Better Life

The incoming Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, at the weekend recognised faithful of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), who contributed towards the success recorded by him and the party in the 2019 elections, saying they would be rewarded through unprecedented delivery of dividends of democracy.

While acknowledging the efforts of some key members of his campaign team and their outstanding contributions in the last election, Sanwoolu honoured them with certificates of recognition.

Sanwoolu, while thanking Lagosians for believing in him said he was overwhelmed by the efforts put in place by the party faithful which led to his emergence and victory.

Assuring that his government from Thursday would hit the ground running towards delivering his campaign promises to drive the state to a more enviable position in the next four years.

Presenting certificates to recipients, the incoming governor said, “This is a thank you event. I’m here to formally say a big thank you to everyone who has directly and indirectly contributed to the success our party recorded in this last elections.”

He added, “When the journey began last year September and into the elections and after, it was all peaceful.

“My administration from Thursday, the day after my inauguration which comes up on Wednesday, will start work in earnest.

“Youth empowerment, construction and rehabilitation of roads, renovating and equipping of our schools for better output, health facilities, proper sanitation, and many other things will be given quick attention.”

He said there would not be room for laziness, adding that all hands must be on deck to jointly move the state forward.

“If you are an artisan in any professional endeavour to be the best, if you are a teacher, health worker, sweeper, musician, actor, engineer, anything whatsoever, ensure to be the best.

“Our government will not condone laziness; everyone must be hardworking to bring the desired over all development in all areas of our state.”

Some of the recipients of the certificate included Hon Tayo Ayinde, Sanwoolu Campaign Organization Director General, DG; Mrs Ola William, Woman Leader of the Campaign Organization; Mr Peter Ajayi, PA to the campaign DG, amongst others.

In attendance were the state APC chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun with other leaders, wife of the governor-elect, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; and wife of the deputy governor-elect, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat.