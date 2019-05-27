NEWS
Sanwoolu Assures Lagosians Of Better Life
The incoming Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, at the weekend recognised faithful of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), who contributed towards the success recorded by him and the party in the 2019 elections, saying they would be rewarded through unprecedented delivery of dividends of democracy.
While acknowledging the efforts of some key members of his campaign team and their outstanding contributions in the last election, Sanwoolu honoured them with certificates of recognition.
Sanwoolu, while thanking Lagosians for believing in him said he was overwhelmed by the efforts put in place by the party faithful which led to his emergence and victory.
Assuring that his government from Thursday would hit the ground running towards delivering his campaign promises to drive the state to a more enviable position in the next four years.
Presenting certificates to recipients, the incoming governor said, “This is a thank you event. I’m here to formally say a big thank you to everyone who has directly and indirectly contributed to the success our party recorded in this last elections.”
He added, “When the journey began last year September and into the elections and after, it was all peaceful.
“My administration from Thursday, the day after my inauguration which comes up on Wednesday, will start work in earnest.
“Youth empowerment, construction and rehabilitation of roads, renovating and equipping of our schools for better output, health facilities, proper sanitation, and many other things will be given quick attention.”
He said there would not be room for laziness, adding that all hands must be on deck to jointly move the state forward.
“If you are an artisan in any professional endeavour to be the best, if you are a teacher, health worker, sweeper, musician, actor, engineer, anything whatsoever, ensure to be the best.
“Our government will not condone laziness; everyone must be hardworking to bring the desired over all development in all areas of our state.”
Some of the recipients of the certificate included Hon Tayo Ayinde, Sanwoolu Campaign Organization Director General, DG; Mrs Ola William, Woman Leader of the Campaign Organization; Mr Peter Ajayi, PA to the campaign DG, amongst others.
In attendance were the state APC chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun with other leaders, wife of the governor-elect, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; and wife of the deputy governor-elect, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
48 Hours To Inauguration, PMB Signs 2019 Budget
- POLITICS14 hours ago
A/Ibom APC Elders Write PMB, Kick Against Akpabio’s Nomination
- COLUMNS22 hours ago
Kashim: The War Time Master Builder Does It Again
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
States Bound By Law To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage – FG
- POLITICS13 hours ago
Challenge Before Northern Govs Ahead Of NASS Leadership Election
- NEWS13 hours ago
No Plan To Islamise, Fulanise Nigeria – Arewa Pastors
- EDITORIAL14 hours ago
Task Before North East Development Commission
- COLUMNS13 hours ago
Where Did The Alleged NBC Radio Licenses “Scandal” Issue From?