Saraki, Tambuwal Lauds Rivers People For Voting Wike

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, have lauded the people of Rivers State for re-electing Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term.

Saraki and Tambuwal spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt ahead of the public presentation of a book chronicling the achievements of the Wike-led administration.

The Senate President, who described the Rivers State governorship election as the toughest during the 2019 election circles, said Rivers people deserve commendation for defending democracy.

He said: “I am here for the celebration of the victory of our brother, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term.

“I am happy to be part of this great victory of Governor Wike and the Good people of Rivers State. This was one of the toughest elections and the people stood by the governor in defence of democracy.

“We are here to celebrate what they fought for. For those who lost their lives, we are here to show that it was not in vain. I congratulate the Governor and the people of Rivers State for this victory”

Also speaking, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal said Wike’s victory is well deserved, in view of his outstanding performance during his first term.

Tambuwal said: “I send my best wishes to the governor on this very auspicious event and to the people of Rivers State.

“I commend the people of Rivers State for re-electing Governor Wike to continue with the good works he has started.”