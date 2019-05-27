Senate Presidency APC Youths Drum Support For Goje

The North East Zonal All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Caucus has thrown its weight behind the candidature of Senator Danjuma Goje as the next President of the 9th Senate.

A statement signed by the organising secretary APC Youth Caucus Hon. Aminu Makko and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja stressed that the APC Senator representing Gombe Central, Sen Goje is a detribalised Nigerian, with a desire to promote and ensure the unity of Nigeria and Nigerians.

It stressed that he is the only candidate that is eminently qualified for the job as he was a former Governor of Gombe state for eight years, after which he became a Senator.

The statement said: “for democracy to flourish in our dear country and bring about its dividends to meet the yearnings of Nigerians and to promote a robust legislature, there is need to have a Senate President with vision and capacity.”

It said Sen Goje has the necessary combination of education, experience and emotional intelligence to steer the affairs of the Senate, especially in a period like this.

The statement reads in part: “Sen Goje prudence and leadership style earned him to be appointed as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

“This is a responsibility that is only given to trusted and financially disciplined personalities.

“Goje’s commitment to bequeath an everlasting legacy in wherever he finds himself is not in doubt. His expected emergence as the President of the 9th Senate will no doubt lead to a more pragmative, focussed and vibrant National Assembly, where due diligence and the rule of law will be allowed to work, towards entrenching the ideals of promoting good governance for the benefit of all.”