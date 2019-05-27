NEWS
Senate Presidency APC Youths Drum Support For Goje
The North East Zonal All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Caucus has thrown its weight behind the candidature of Senator Danjuma Goje as the next President of the 9th Senate.
A statement signed by the organising secretary APC Youth Caucus Hon. Aminu Makko and made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja stressed that the APC Senator representing Gombe Central, Sen Goje is a detribalised Nigerian, with a desire to promote and ensure the unity of Nigeria and Nigerians.
It stressed that he is the only candidate that is eminently qualified for the job as he was a former Governor of Gombe state for eight years, after which he became a Senator.
The statement said: “for democracy to flourish in our dear country and bring about its dividends to meet the yearnings of Nigerians and to promote a robust legislature, there is need to have a Senate President with vision and capacity.”
It said Sen Goje has the necessary combination of education, experience and emotional intelligence to steer the affairs of the Senate, especially in a period like this.
The statement reads in part: “Sen Goje prudence and leadership style earned him to be appointed as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation.
“This is a responsibility that is only given to trusted and financially disciplined personalities.
“Goje’s commitment to bequeath an everlasting legacy in wherever he finds himself is not in doubt. His expected emergence as the President of the 9th Senate will no doubt lead to a more pragmative, focussed and vibrant National Assembly, where due diligence and the rule of law will be allowed to work, towards entrenching the ideals of promoting good governance for the benefit of all.”
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS15 hours ago
Northern Group Wants Emir Sanusi To Resign
- NEWS12 hours ago
My Ultimate Ambition Is To Make Heaven – Amaechi
- NEWS15 hours ago
Forensic Professionals Hail Reps Over Passage Of CIFIPN Bill
- SPORTS23 hours ago
Poland 2019: Flying Eagles Arrive Bielsko-Biala For USA Clash
- SPORTS23 hours ago
France 2019: Ebi Sets New Africa Record
- FEATURES14 hours ago
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
- NEWS12 hours ago
NEDC Boss Weeps Over Condition Of IDPs In Borno
- NEWS12 hours ago
Kebbi Gov’s Wife Advocates Law Preventing Parents From Sending Children To Beg