Suicide: Lagos Lawmaker Urges Cordial Relationship With Children

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu representing Eti-Osa constituency 02 has appealed to parents to build a cordial relationship with their children in order to curb frequent cases of suicide among the youths.

The lawmaker who felicitated with the children on World Children’s Day celebration said parents must create time to interact with their children to know their fears, aspirations and challenges with a view to offering them pieces of advice when necessary.

He emphasized that it might be one of the reasons some of the youths commit suicide.

Yishawu, who expressed worry over incessant suicide among youths opined that most parents are so busy and occupied by their businesses without minding how their children are faring.

The lawmaker said it was disheartening to hear that students in higher institutions of learning are committing suicide over failure in examinations, insisting that parents must see the children as their primary responsibility.

Yishawu in his message to children and youths in general appealed to them not to hide anything for their parents, when they are depressed or facing any challenge that is beyond their control.

“As we celebrate this year’s Children’s Day, let parents, community leaders and religious leaders join hands to train and encourage our children on the need to follow a righteous path. This will help them by the time they are independent.

“I want to wish the children in my constituency and Lagos State generally a happy celebration. I pray for you that Almighty God will protect you and make you great in life. Happy Children’s Day,” he said.