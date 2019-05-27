Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Suicide: Lagos Lawmaker Urges Cordial Relationship With Children

Published

1 min ago

on


A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu representing Eti-Osa constituency 02 has appealed to parents to build a cordial relationship with their children in order to curb frequent cases of suicide among the youths.

The lawmaker who felicitated with the children on World Children’s Day celebration said parents must create time to interact with their children to know their fears, aspirations and challenges with a view to offering them pieces of advice when necessary.

He emphasized that it might be one of the reasons some of the youths commit suicide.

Yishawu, who expressed worry over incessant suicide among youths opined that most parents are so busy and occupied by their businesses without minding how their children are faring.

The lawmaker said it was disheartening to hear that students in higher institutions of learning are committing suicide over failure in examinations, insisting that parents must see the children as their primary responsibility.

Yishawu in his message to children and youths in general appealed to them not to hide anything for their parents, when they are depressed or facing any challenge that is beyond their control.

“As we celebrate this year’s Children’s Day, let parents, community leaders and religious leaders join hands to train and encourage our children on the need to follow a righteous path. This will help them by the time they are independent.

“I want to wish the children in my constituency and Lagos State generally a happy celebration. I pray for you that Almighty God will protect you and make you great in life. Happy Children’s Day,” he said.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES1 day ago

Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria

Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
FEATURES2 days ago

Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme

The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
FEATURES2 days ago

Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital

Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
FEATURES2 days ago

Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist

John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
FEATURES2 days ago

Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation

In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
FEATURES2 days ago

No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba

Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: