BUSINESS
Total Nigeria Inaugurates 2 Mammography Centres In Lagos
Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd on Monday inaugurated two mammography machines in Lagos general hospitals as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
The two mammography centres are at the General Hospital, Isolo and the General Hospital, Gbagada.
Nicolas Terraz, the Managing Director of Total, said the mammography centres would provide easily available and highly subsidised mammography services complete with image-guided breast lump biopsy.
Terraz, represented by Vincent Nnadi, the General Manager of CSR, said that Total was determined to continue to promote the health and well-being of Nigerians through various health projects.
He thanked the Lagos State Government for collaborating with the company on the project and other CSR projects.
Terraz said he was confident that the centres would be optimally utilised for the continued benefit of the people of Lagos State, soliciting cooperation when they called for impact assessment evaluations.
Dr Godwin Akhobhoa, the Medical Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of General Hospital, Isolo, said that it was heart-warming and inspiring that Total preferred the hospital to site the project.
He said that the centre would enable the hospital to give more to patients, and that it was crucial for sustainable healthcare in the state.
“It is heart-warming and inspiring when gestures like this are extended to us. It enables us to give more to our patients. We thank Total for making Isolo General Hospital the preferred place.
“It is crucial to sustainable healthcare in the state. It is a critical area judging with the way breasts cancer is mis-diagnosed, it will enable early detection and prevention.
“With the advent of these centres, we hope it will reverse the breast cancer trend by making its services available to the poor,” he said.
Akhobhoa, however, appealed to Total to provide alternative power to the centres and also make the centres more comprehensive by having an extension where CT and MRI scans could be done.
Dr Adeleke Kaka, the MD/CEO of General Hospital, Gbagada, also thanked the donor for the gesture.
Chief Lawal Arowoye, who represented the Otolo of Isolo, said that they appreciated the gesture which would go a long way in saving a lot of women from untimely death.
Dr Tokunbo Oluwole, Commissioner, Lagos State Health Service Commission also thanked Total and everyone who graced the occasion.
She said the centres would be of great health benefit, saying that the traditional rulers who have benefited should enlighten women on the importance of the centres.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
48 Hours To Inauguration, PMB Signs 2019 Budget
- NEWS23 hours ago
My Ultimate Ambition Is To Make Heaven – Amaechi
- POLITICS12 hours ago
A/Ibom APC Elders Write PMB, Kick Against Akpabio’s Nomination
- NEWS23 hours ago
NEDC Boss Weeps Over Condition Of IDPs In Borno
- COLUMNS20 hours ago
Kashim: The War Time Master Builder Does It Again
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
States Bound By Law To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage – FG
- POLITICS12 hours ago
Challenge Before Northern Govs Ahead Of NASS Leadership Election
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kebbi Gov’s Wife Advocates Law Preventing Parents From Sending Children To Beg