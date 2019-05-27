Total Nigeria Inaugurates 2 Mammography Centres In Lagos

Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd on Monday inaugurated two mammography machines in Lagos general hospitals as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The two mammography centres are at the General Hospital, Isolo and the General Hospital, Gbagada.

Nicolas Terraz, the Managing Director of Total, said the mammography centres would provide easily available and highly subsidised mammography services complete with image-guided breast lump biopsy.

Terraz, represented by Vincent Nnadi, the General Manager of CSR, said that Total was determined to continue to promote the health and well-being of Nigerians through various health projects.

He thanked the Lagos State Government for collaborating with the company on the project and other CSR projects.

Terraz said he was confident that the centres would be optimally utilised for the continued benefit of the people of Lagos State, soliciting cooperation when they called for impact assessment evaluations.

Dr Godwin Akhobhoa, the Medical Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of General Hospital, Isolo, said that it was heart-warming and inspiring that Total preferred the hospital to site the project.

He said that the centre would enable the hospital to give more to patients, and that it was crucial for sustainable healthcare in the state.

“It is heart-warming and inspiring when gestures like this are extended to us. It enables us to give more to our patients. We thank Total for making Isolo General Hospital the preferred place.

“It is crucial to sustainable healthcare in the state. It is a critical area judging with the way breasts cancer is mis-diagnosed, it will enable early detection and prevention.

“With the advent of these centres, we hope it will reverse the breast cancer trend by making its services available to the poor,” he said.

Akhobhoa, however, appealed to Total to provide alternative power to the centres and also make the centres more comprehensive by having an extension where CT and MRI scans could be done.

Dr Adeleke Kaka, the MD/CEO of General Hospital, Gbagada, also thanked the donor for the gesture.

Chief Lawal Arowoye, who represented the Otolo of Isolo, said that they appreciated the gesture which would go a long way in saving a lot of women from untimely death.

Dr Tokunbo Oluwole, Commissioner, Lagos State Health Service Commission also thanked Total and everyone who graced the occasion.

She said the centres would be of great health benefit, saying that the traditional rulers who have benefited should enlighten women on the importance of the centres.