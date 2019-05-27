Unical Fires 3 Students for Alleged Involvement Criminal Activities

Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu has given approval for the university authority to suspend three of its students for allegedly involving themselves in criminal activities.

According to a release signed by the institution’s Registrar, Mr. Moses Abang and made available to our correspondent in Calabar stated the offences committed by the students ranged from forgery of GSS result sheets,cultism and robbery.

Those involved in the suspension includes Bassey Ekpenyong Divine, a 400- level student of the Department of Sociology, is to proceed on suspension for forging a GSS result sheets,others includes Ofem Hope David and Collins Oden Agbor.

The release further stated that Ofem Hope David, who is 300-level student of the Department of Theatre, Film and Media Studies is to proceed on suspension for alleged involvement in a robbery incidence while Collins a three hundred level student of Department of Genetics and Biotech, Mr Oden Agbor, fell fowl of the law for cultism.

“The afore-mentioned students are hereby suspended from their academic programmes in the University”.Adding that the embattled students are to stay away from campus pending when they will appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee for thorough investigation.The release maintained.

The release urged respective Deans and Heads of Departments (HODs) of the institution to take note and strictly comply with the directives.