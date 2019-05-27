Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Unical Fires 3 Students for Alleged Involvement Criminal Activities

Published

1 min ago

on


Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu has given approval for the university authority  to suspend three  of its students   for allegedly involving themselves in criminal activities.

According to a release signed by the institution’s  Registrar, Mr. Moses Abang and made available to our correspondent in Calabar stated the offences committed by the students ranged from forgery of GSS result sheets,cultism and  robbery.

Those involved in the suspension includes  Bassey Ekpenyong Divine, a 400- level student of the Department of Sociology, is  to proceed on suspension for forging  a GSS result sheets,others includes Ofem Hope David and Collins Oden Agbor.

The release further stated  that Ofem Hope David, who is 300-level student of the Department of Theatre, Film and Media Studies  is to proceed on suspension for alleged involvement in a robbery incidence  while Collins a three hundred level student of Department of Genetics and Biotech, Mr Oden Agbor, fell fowl of the law for cultism.

“The afore-mentioned students are hereby suspended from their academic programmes in the University”.Adding that the embattled  students  are to stay away from campus pending when they will  appear before the Students’ Disciplinary Committee for thorough investigation.The release maintained.

The release urged respective  Deans and Heads of Departments (HODs)  of the institution to take note and  strictly comply with the directives.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES1 day ago

Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria

Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
FEATURES2 days ago

Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme

The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
FEATURES2 days ago

Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital

Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
FEATURES2 days ago

Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist

John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
FEATURES2 days ago

Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation

In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
FEATURES2 days ago

No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba

Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: