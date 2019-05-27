NEWS
Widows In Lagos Receive Medical Care
Widows from the suburbs of Odo-Itire in Surulere, Lagos have benefited from the widows’ empowerment and health talk hosted by a non-governmental organisation, Kings’ Group Inc.
Never before was a health talk and empowerment of this magnitude held at the area as medical officials from Ayo Classical Medical Centre conducted a free medical check at the maiden edition tagged ‘Widows Assist Program (WAP 1.0). They also got material gifts with food, and drinks.
Founder of Kings’ Group Inc, King Ogunremi stated that the initiative was to uplift the widows and alleviate their challenges.
“We were born and grew up here in Itire, Surulere. The team made up of young men and women decided that we should be doing something tangible for our mothers because they are the backbone of our existence.
‘’So, we decided to start this Widows Assisted Program WAP initiative to help them as widows medically and financially so that they can startup a small-scale business. Ten of the widows would be placed on monthly allowance,” Ogunremi said.
79-year-old widow, Helen Davies who was among those beneficiaries disclosed that she was diagnosed of high blood pressure and was placed on drug and further medical treatment at the hospital.
“The program has really been of help to me as I am now aware of my health status. They also asked me about the business I can do, so I am waiting for their support.” she states.
The medical expert led by Dr. AbdulRasaq Ayodeji noted that a good number of the widows had high blood pressure traceable to overthinking and stress.
He said, “We have enlightening on the importance of health and also diagnosed them and give them free drugs. We carried out various tests includes typhoid, HIV/Aids, malaria and other ailments”.
