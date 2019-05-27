Wife Of Kebbi Gov Advocates Law Against Begging

The wife of Kebbi State governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu has advocated for a law that will stop parents from sending their children to beg. Hajiya Aisha who is the founder of Mass Literacy for the Less Privileged and Almajiri Initiative(MALPAI) stated this in Birnin Kebbi at Ramadan fasting breakfast organised for almajiri children, people with disability and orphans.

She lamented that the almajiri face abuse and exploitation in the society due to the failure of their parents who send them to beg on the streets. She wondered why parents send their children to cities to acquire education since education in whatever form, Islamic or Western could be acquired even in their villages and not necessarily in urban areas where they end up begging.

“Education is fundamental and is available even in rural areas not only in cities”, she said. She charged the society to frown at parents who send their children to beg on the streets.