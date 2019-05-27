NEWS
Wife Of Kebbi Gov Advocates Law Against Begging
The wife of Kebbi State governor, Hajiya Aisha Atiku Bagudu has advocated for a law that will stop parents from sending their children to beg. Hajiya Aisha who is the founder of Mass Literacy for the Less Privileged and Almajiri Initiative(MALPAI) stated this in Birnin Kebbi at Ramadan fasting breakfast organised for almajiri children, people with disability and orphans.
She lamented that the almajiri face abuse and exploitation in the society due to the failure of their parents who send them to beg on the streets. She wondered why parents send their children to cities to acquire education since education in whatever form, Islamic or Western could be acquired even in their villages and not necessarily in urban areas where they end up begging.
“Education is fundamental and is available even in rural areas not only in cities”, she said. She charged the society to frown at parents who send their children to beg on the streets.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Chinese Investments Shaping Belt And Road In Nigeria
Many in the country have wondered and still wonder what the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is and how it...
Niger Targets Poorest Communities With N1.2bn World Bank Scheme
The Niger State government has obtained N1.2 billion from the World Bank Assisted Community Service Development Project to improve the...
Nasarawa Upgrades Specialist Hospital
Determined to ensure the wellbeing of residents, the Nasarawa state government has upgraded the only tertiary healthcare hospital in the...
Nigerians in Diaspora : John Oluseun Dabiri An American-Based Nigerian Biophysicist
John Oluseun Dabiri who, was born in 1980, is a Nigerian-American biophysicist, professor of aeronautics and bioengineering, currently at the...
Pan Holds On To Mother Tongue Through Bible Translation
In order not to allow Pan language go extinct, the Pan-speaking natives of Quanpan local government council of Plateau have...
No Plans To Witch-hunt Bauchi’s Outgoing Administration – Gumba
Senator Ibrahim Gumba is chairman of the Transition Committee in Bauchi State. In this interview with BEATRICE GONDYI, he speaks...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Northern Group Wants Emir Sanusi To Resign
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
48 Hours To Inauguration, PMB Signs 2019 Budget
- NEWS20 hours ago
My Ultimate Ambition Is To Make Heaven – Amaechi
- NEWS20 hours ago
NEDC Boss Weeps Over Condition Of IDPs In Borno
- COLUMNS17 hours ago
Kashim: The War Time Master Builder Does It Again
- NEWS20 hours ago
Kebbi Gov’s Wife Advocates Law Preventing Parents From Sending Children To Beg
- POLITICS9 hours ago
Challenge Before Northern Govs Ahead Of NASS Leadership Election
- NEWS23 hours ago
Forensic Professionals Hail Reps Over Passage Of CIFIPN Bill