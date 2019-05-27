Women Tasks NASS On Law Against Rapist

A non-profit organization, Benevolent Women’s Organization (BWO) worldwide has appealed to the National Assembly to implement a law against rapist to eliminate violence of sexual assault across the country.

President of the organization, Mrs Eze Justina who made the call at the press conference in Abuja, said all the effort aimed at making sexual assault unattractive to all notorious rapist.

Justina said, “At this point, Benevolent Women is calling on the national assembly to weak up the cases of sexual assault in the country.

“We also plead with the National Assembly to tougher the current legislation on sexual violence, this should include making rape a capital offence with protracted prison terms as advocated by the African Civil Society against rape in Nigerian.

“The rape victims in the country face double risk of being subjected to violence on one hand, and becoming objects of mockery,” she said.

She added that we also call on women to join forces with BWO in order to heighten public enlightenment in the fight against rape and sexual violence in the country, we urged Nigeria women to speak up about sexual assault, majority of rape are committed by men known or unknown to the victims.

To champion the public enlightenment crusade, the Benevolent Women has promised to take the campaign against rape to the above mentioned institution.

According to her, in Nigeria people commit crime and get away with it, so many time, we hear that people were caught on rape case and remanded in the police custody that is all, we will not hear how they were prosecuted, even if they do. It’s one out of hundred.

The President advice parents to discourage their girls from exposing their bodies, to let them be conscious of what their children wear to the street.