POLITICS
Zamfara: APC, PDP Differ On S’Court Judgement
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed different views on the recent Supreme Court judgement that gave PDP victory in Zamfara State.
It would be recalled that a five-man Supreme Court panel sitting in Abuja, on May 24 nullified the APC last primaries and all the seats won in the general elections.
The Supreme Court also directed the political parties and candidates with highest numbers of votes to be declared as the winners in all the offices contested. Speaking on the development, the national vice chairman of APC in the north central, Suleiman Wambai, described the Supreme Court judgement as a miscarriage of justice against his party, APC.
Wambai, blamed the outgoing governor of Zamfara State, Abdillazeez Yari, for causing the fall of APC in the state by placing personal interests above that of the party.
He also blamed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for refusing to accept the name of the consensus candidate submitted at the peak of the crisis during primaries.
On his part, PDP BoT chairman, Waleed Jibrin, has commended the Supreme Court over the judgement against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State.
Jibrin said, “Court as the last resort, has done the right thing in the right direction to rescue democracy in the state and country as whole. “This showed that by implication, rule of law, justice and true democracy has started to emerge in the nation’s political system.”
He called on his party members to always respect the rule of law and be law abiding citizens.
