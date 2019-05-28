NEWS
1 Feared Dead As Bus Drivers, PUWOV Clash In Benin
Business activities were brought to a halt at the popular New Benin Market and adjoin areas in Benin, the Edo state capital on Tuesday following a bloody clash between officials of the State Public Works for Volunteers (PUWOV) Committee and commercial bus drivers which led to the death of one and several others critically wounded in the process.
One of the injured is said to be in coma at an undisclosed hospital where he and others were taken to for medical treatment.
Trouble started when officials of PUWOV charged with the responsibility of regulating activities of commercial drivers, stress trading and ensure environmental sanity within the metropolitan City of Benin and its environs, seized a commercial bus belonging to the dead driver for parking to load his vehicle at an area banned for such activity.
They PUWOV officials were alleged to have driven the bus away at which the angered victim approached them so that they could release the vehicle to him but all his entreaties fell on deaf ears of the taskforce.
Source close to the scene said the driver out of frustration stood in front of the bus as he prevailed on the taskforce men to release the bus to him but was coincidentally climbed upon by the bus which led to his sudden death at the spot.
Angered by the tragic death, other drivers had quickly mobilized their colleagues and descended on the PUWOV officials in a bloody fight.
Dangerous weapons including iron bars, broken bottles and knives were freely used by both sides during the mayhem.
An official bus belonging to the taskforce was set ablaze at the center of the road near Total filling station beside the market.
Major parts of the market were shut for hours as traders and market women quickly locked their shops in fear that the fight could escalate.
Commuters were also stranded as the roads such as the New Lagos road and Mission road were deserted as other motorists travelling to Lagos from the eastern states, Ugbowo and other areas made detours even as the ugly development had caused hours of gridlock within the market and other parts of the capital town.
Policemen from the New Benin Divisional station, Okhoro, Oba Market and the anti-riot squad state command in over ten patrol vans were immediately deployed to quell the melee and to restore peace within the troubled areas.
