2023 Presidency: Amaechi Can’t Speak For S’East – Obi

Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi has declared that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi lacks the competence to talk about which geo-political zone will produce the President in 2023.

Obi, who made the declaration yesterday while speaking to newsmen shortly after an event in Port Harcourt, wondered why Amaechi who is not from South East would want to speak for the zone.

He said: “Amaechi is not from the South East, so he cannot speak for us. He is not in any position to make such statements because even him that is in APC did not contribute anything to the success of that election.

“He did not even achieve anything in his own state. Those of us from the South East who are in the PDP contributed to the success of our party.

“For example, PDP in my state got 95 percent. They (APC) didn’t even get 25 percent in Rivers State. So he is not competent to speak on the Presidency in 2023”.

On the second term inauguration of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Obi stated that the Rivers State Governor has performed exceptionally well,as evidenced by his numerous projects.

He said: “What is happening in Rivers State is that every area has seen very visible improvement. He has done very well.

“The lecture and book presentation elucidated the performance of the Rivers State Governor.”

On the growing insecurity in the country, Obi said the only way to achieve peace is for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to unite the people and tackle insecurity headlong.

The former Anambra State Governor said: “Everybody has to be involved. The President has to work with the governors and the Governors should work with the local government councils. We are Nigerians. We have no other country, so everyone must be involved.”

The PDP vice presidential candidate stated that the major way to end insecurity is to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths.

Obi said: “As long as the youths remain unemployed, we have a crisis “.

He stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be made to be independent, so that they can work without favouring any group.