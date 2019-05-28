3-year-old Boy Dies As Three Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A three- year old boy said to be twin has been exhumed from the rubble of three storey building which collapsed at popular Oju-Ina area of Agarawu, Lagos Island.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the boy, Kehinde Okedairo, who was sleeping with his mother in their room at 4, Hassani lane, Agarawu lost his life when the building at the back, marked for demolition by the State government, situated at 54 Palm Church street, Agarawu caved in and fell on the deceased bungalow.

It was gathered that when the three storey building from Palm Church Street fell on the deceased house the mother managed to escape while the little boy was trapped under the rubble.

Witnesses in the community were said to have rushed to the scene to rescue the boy to no avail, until the remains was brought out under the rubble.

Confirming the incident , the Chairman, CDA in the area, Mr. Fatai Oriade, lamented that the distressed house had been marked for demolition for long by the state government agency on building control, but failed to carry out the exercise until when it caused havoc.

He said, “When we noticed that the building had been marked for demolition we ordered every occupants of the house to move out, because we don’t want to witness another calamity and after they had gone we padlock the house and prevent people from sleeping there.

‘’ When we saw the Lagos State building control officials, we approached them to come to our rescue and know the situation of the building. But, unfortunately one of them told us that it was not yet time they would come for the demolition of the house”.

He added: “If they had acted on our plea, probably the little boy wouldn’t have died. We have lost a promising boy, which nobody known what he would become in future”.

Another resident in the area, Taofiki Abimbola claimed that there are a lot of pending marked building that needed to be demolished that are yet to be touched by the building agency.

He said: “As I speak with you now, there is a building mark for demolition at number 28 Agarawu Street which is three storey building posing danger to the residents.

“We are dying like chicken on the Island as a result of collapse building; government should not relent in the demolition exercise they embarked on. I learnt the boy was the only child of her mother, I don’t know where the woman will start from. The mother of the little boy has been taken to her sister house because of people coming to console her. The incoming governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should take the issue of collapse building on the Island seriously.”