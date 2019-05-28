Abia Agency Completes 231 Projects In 146 Communities

The Abia State Agency for Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) has assisted 146 communities in the state to complete 231 micro-projects.

The General Manager of the agency, Mr Chinatu Njoku,made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Umuahia.

He said, however, that 55 of the World Bank-assisted projects, which commenced in 2016 were yet to be completed.

Njoku named some of the projects as drilling of boreholes, construction and renovation of schools building of skills acquisition centres, health centres and provision of electricity for communities.

“The beautiful thing about these projects is that they are not just about completion, they are being put to use by the communities.’’

According to Njoku, the CSDP has been active in 14 Local Government Areas until May 1, 2017, when the poverty map was deployed, restricting the agency to 10 LGAs.

“But we hope to expand to 17 Local Government Areas in the near future.

“We have intimated the governor on the need for this expansion and he will graciously write to the World Bank to do that.”

The manager said that communities had embraced the agency, pointing out that even when the organization had no resources, communities went ahead to execute projects.

He expressed gratitude to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for providing counterpart funding for the projects.

“The community pays 10 per cent of the project, while CSDP completes the remaining 90 per cent and makes sure that it meets the eligibility criteria.”

Njoku commended the federal and Abia government for the initiative, saying that it had transformed lives in various communities in Abia.