Africa Day: Ukrainian Embassy Congratulates African Countries

The Embassy of Ukraine in Nigeria has congratulated African countries on the occasion of it’s national Day.

A statement from the embassy praised African Nations for making history on May 25, 1963, with the founding of the Organization of African Unity (now known as the African Union) which brought the Continent together.

The statement further said, since then, Africa Day has been celebrated widely across the world to signify Africa’s identity, unity, independence and freedom.

“Today, the continental organisation celebrates 56 years of determined efforts for unity among the African people, and socioeconomic freedom from foreign dominion and exploitation.

“Africa is on the march towards a more prosperous future in which all its citizens are empowered to realize their full potential, live with satisfaction and pride about their continent as envisioned in Agenda 2063’’.

“Every year Africa continues to make steady economic, social and political progress. Today, the African countries demonstrate their readiness for future political and economic integration across the continent, as well as increase the political influence of the continent in the world,” the statement re-affirms.

Speaking Ukraine-African relations, statement explained that, Ukraine attaches considerable importance to its relations with the African states for building up comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation.

“The importance of the African continent for Ukraine is determined both by political and economic interests.

“We are confident that establishment of sustained dialogue with all African states will serve as an impetus for exploring new areas of interaction between our countries.

“Ukraine as observer in the African Union uses its status to advance cooperation and dialogue on a board range of issues.

“Ukraine and the African Union share common approaches towards the top issues of current international life. Ukraine firmly supports greater role of the African Union in both regional and international affairs and shares the main objectives and principles of the Constitutive Act of the African Union.”

Ukraine the statement said stand in solidarity with all African nations on their way to sustainable peace and prosperity. Increased attention to peacemaking and peacebuilding on the African continent is among the main priorities for Ukraine.

It thanked African states for supporting Ukraine within the UN and other international organisations, and express sincere hope for the continued cooperation and support in the future.

“We need your help and are ready to do our best to step in whenever African countries need Ukraine.

“We wish all peoples of Africa peace and prosperity, as well as to continue sustainable economic, social and political progress.”

African countries have a bright future and we will build this future together, the statement concluded.