Airtel, SONA Group Fete 4,000 Pupils

Airtel Nigeria, has partnered with Sona Group, manufacturers of high quality snacks and nutritious confectioneries, to inspire and uplift kids across Airtel’s adopted schools as part of activities to mark the 2019 Children’s Day Celebration.

According to both organizations, feted over 4,000 pupils across six public primary schools as well as provide them with high quality learning materials including books and pens.

As part of the programme, Airtel and Sona Group visited Oremeji Primary school in Ajegunle, Lagos State; Yahaya Hamza primary school in Zaria, Kaduna State; Iyeru Okin Primary School in Kwara; Presbyterian Primary School in Ediba, Cross River; St. John’s Primary School in Oke-Agbo, Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State and Community Primary School in Amumara, Imo state.

Employees of both organizations spent quality time with the children, shared experiences and doled out different gifts to the kids.

Speaking on the initiative, chief executive officer, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, said Airtel is passionate about inspiring young children as well as creating platforms for them to succeed as this is in line with one of its cardinal CSR programmes, Adopt-a-School.

“Today is a special day for every Nigerian child. Airtel, therefore, joins Nigerians to celebrate our children including children of our adopted schools as we mark this year’s Children Day.

“I am especially interested in underprivileged children and I am truly pleased with what we have done together to make life better for them. Through our Employee Volunteer Scheme and Adopt-a-School programme, our interventions have reached thousands of children directly,” he said.

Commenting on the partnership, Chairman of the SONA Group of Companies, A.K. Mirchandani, said “This effort is not only aimed at giving the children a memorable time but also inculcating in them the culture of learning. We wish the children of Nigeria and Africa at large the best as they observe this year’s Children’s Day. SONA Group will continue to work to support children in all areas to secure a bright future for them.”