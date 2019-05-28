Al-Makura Urges Nasarawa Gov.-Elect To Prioritise Orphans, Children

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has appealed to his predecessor, Alh. Abdullahi Sule, to give attention to children and orphans’ welfare when he assumes office as governor.

Al-Makura made the appeal at the inauguration of the new Nasarawa State Children’s Home complex in Lafia, on Tuesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by Sule and other dignitaries.

NAN reports that before the construction and inauguration of the structure, occupants of the Maimuna Katai Orphanage, have been living in a small rented apartment in Lafia.

Speaking at the event, Al-Makura said his administration decided to relocate the orphanage from its former rented `lackluster location’ to the new permanent structure because of his administration’s all-inclusiveness, and the importance it places on children and less privileged.

“`Anyone of us could be the occupants of this home if it pleases God by the time we came to this world.

“We paid no price. We did not do anything to get this advantage God gave us from birth of having to see our parents and see how they nurtured us to maturity.

“Some children are not that lucky. Even at their adult age, they do not know who their parents are; they just found themselves existing through the special grace of God.

“So as a government that is inclusive in every aspect, I feel a place like this is one of our priorities.

“That is why I took the decision to relocate them from a rented dilapidated outfit to one that is of a state of the art standard.

“Not only that, the location of this orphanage speaks volumes. It is in the government reserved area and close to the specialist hospital with adequate light and water supply,” Al-Makura said.

The outgoing governor appealed to the governor-elect to sustain the project, shower fatherly love on the children and provide them with necessary support to live a fulfilled and happy life in spite of the disadvantage of being born and made orphans.

“I will make a very special appeal to you on behalf of all of us. As I leave the stage tomorrow, you are the father of these children and I know you are a compassionate person.

The occupants of this place and the disabled school, among others have a father in you.

“I have no doubt in my mind that given your pedigree, your sensibilities, your values, you will even do more than what I have done.

“Your Excellency, these are the kind of gestures we have to show to appreciate God for the privilege of being brought up through the nurture and affection of our parents.

“We should also give the love, affection and care to these children,” Al-Makura said.

In a vote of thanks, Hajiya Jamila Sarki, Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, expressed joy over the project completion and relocation of the orphanage.

Sarki thanked the outgoing governor for fulfilling his promise of completing and relocating the children of the orphanage to a comfortable home.