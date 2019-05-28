METRO
Ambode, Amosun Hand Over To Sanwo-Olu, Ogun Deputy Governor-Elect
Out-going governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and his counterpart in Ogun State on Tuesday, in a brief ceremonies organized in their respective states handed over the reins of government.
While Governor Ambode handed over to the in-coming governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos State, Ibikunle Amosun handed over the government of the state to the newly elected governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun who was represented by the new deputy governor, Engineer Noimot Oyedele-Salako.
The handing over ceremony, which Sanwo-Olu described as private and coming ahead of the official handing-over Wednesday, May 29th 2019, was witnessed by the deputy governor- elect, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who accompanied him to the event.
Sanwo-Olu, who did not disclose the contents of the interaction, expressed joy about the outcome.
He said the conversation was centred on “more advice” from Governor Ambode, “how his own thoughts were and what we should also be concerned with, saying, however, that what his incoming administration needed to work with were the right documents which the opportunity of the handover had offered.
“What we needed to work with are documents. And we have the right documents to work with and we will take it up from there,” he said.
In Ogun the handing over ceremony which was held at the Conference room of the Governor’s office in Oke – Mosan, witnessed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa presenting the handing over note of the Ibikunle Amosun led administration to Abiodun, who was represented by the new deputy governor, Engineer Noimot Oyedele-Salako.
Adeoluwa, who apologised for the initial delay experienced in the handing over ceremony, said the handing over note contained details of the affairs of the state under the Amosun led administration which included the last audited budget report and the Homeowners’ Chatter programme.
Responding to Adeoluwa’s comment, the new deputy government, Salako jokingly expressed disappointment over the inability of the outgone administration to submit an interim handing over note as earlier agreed, thereby giving Dapo’s administration “an extra job” to do.
Oyedele-Salako however, assured the outgone SSG, Adeoluwa that the new administration in the state under Abiodun will review all the Amosun’s yet-to-be-completed projects and complete the viable ones.
