Amosun Finally Hands Over To Ogun Governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun

The out – gone governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun has handed over the government of the state to the newly elected governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The handing over ceremony held at the Conference room of the Governor’s office in Oke – Mosan, witnessed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa presenting the handing over note of the Ibikunle Amosun led administration to Abiodun, who was represented by the new deputy governor, Engineer Noimot Oyedele-Salako.

Adeoluwa, who apologised for the initial delay experienced in the handing over ceremony, said the handing over note contained details of the affairs of the state under the Amosun led administration which included the last audited budget report and the Homeowners’ Chatter programme.

Responding to Adeoluwa’s comment, the new deputy government, Salako jokingly expressed disappointment over the inability of the outgone administrative. To submit an interim handing over note as earlier agreed, thereby giving Dapo’s administration “an extra job” to do.

Oyedele-Salako however, assured the outgone SSG, Adeoluwa that the new administration in tje state under Abiodun will review all the Amosun’s yet-to-be-completed projects and complete the viable ones.

The new deputy governir was accompanied to the handing over ceremony by Amosun’s former deputy, Prince Segun Adesegun as well as the former Chief of Staff under Amosun’s first term of office, Salisu Suaib among other eminent citizens of the state.

Meanwhile, the governor’s office complex experienced a mild drama few hours to the handing over ceremony when Amosun annoyingly called the state’s Head of Service, Engineer Lanre Bisiriyu to order all the civil servants back to their respective duty desks.

At around 1 pm, almost all the servants had trooped out to the corridors of their respective offices to watch Amosun and greater number of his aides, some of were weeping, pulling out of the office for his successor.

The visibly disturbed Amosun, who earlir dashed out of the Governor’s office, had to retreat and called the HoS, Bisiriyu to call his workers back to duty.

The seemingly fulfilled Amosun, who sang and danced to gospel rhymes supplied by his wife and members of the Rebuilders’ band however, pulled out of office at exactly 3: 17p.m in the ceremonial motorcade after inspecting the Guard of Honour mounted for him by the Police.