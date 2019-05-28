Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Ayade Dissolves Cabinet, Orders Commissioners To Handover To Perm Secs

Published

1 min ago

on


Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, Tuesday, at the valedictory session held at the state executive chambers of his office in Calabar, dissolved the 2015 to 2019 state executive council.

Ayade also announced that “this dissolution extends to include all appointees of government, boards, whether temporary or statutory boards.

“All routine contracts like waste management also have fallen due, we therefore do not have a sitting cabinet”, he added, revealing how emotionally difficult it was for him to dissolve his cabinet.

Noting however that the decision was a requirement of law, the governor said, “What I am doing is based on law as I would have loved not to do this but my authority ends by 12 midnight and everyone knows that I don’t have powers to extend.”

Describing the now dissolved cabinet members as a great team that helped him deliver on his promises to the people of the state, he assured that some of them will be reappointed into government.

“Some commissioners will come back but not in the same ministry,” he stated.

He directed members of the dissolved state executive council to hand over to their permanent secretaries as “the head of your ministry is the permanent secretary.”

On the composition of his next cabinet, he said, “I will downsize the cabinet, radicalise government and also introduce a Commissioner for Defence as well as that of Foreign Affairs.”

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

BUSINESS13 hours ago

How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport

Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
BUSINESS13 hours ago

Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist

The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS14 hours ago

Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi

In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS14 hours ago

Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development

In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
FEATURES15 hours ago

Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma

Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
FEATURES15 hours ago

Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far

Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: