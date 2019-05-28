NEWS
Ayade Dissolves Cabinet, Orders Commissioners To Handover To Perm Secs
Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, Tuesday, at the valedictory session held at the state executive chambers of his office in Calabar, dissolved the 2015 to 2019 state executive council.
Ayade also announced that “this dissolution extends to include all appointees of government, boards, whether temporary or statutory boards.
“All routine contracts like waste management also have fallen due, we therefore do not have a sitting cabinet”, he added, revealing how emotionally difficult it was for him to dissolve his cabinet.
Noting however that the decision was a requirement of law, the governor said, “What I am doing is based on law as I would have loved not to do this but my authority ends by 12 midnight and everyone knows that I don’t have powers to extend.”
Describing the now dissolved cabinet members as a great team that helped him deliver on his promises to the people of the state, he assured that some of them will be reappointed into government.
“Some commissioners will come back but not in the same ministry,” he stated.
He directed members of the dissolved state executive council to hand over to their permanent secretaries as “the head of your ministry is the permanent secretary.”
On the composition of his next cabinet, he said, “I will downsize the cabinet, radicalise government and also introduce a Commissioner for Defence as well as that of Foreign Affairs.”
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport
Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist
The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development
In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far
Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS16 hours ago
Adamawa Assembly To Quiz Zenith Bank Over Workers’ Salaries
- FEATURES15 hours ago
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Crime Proceeds Bill Unsettles Anti-corruption Agencies
- EDITORIAL16 hours ago
States’ Refusal To Access Health Care Fund
- AVIATION10 hours ago
FG Inaugurates New Terminal At Maiduguri Airport
- ISSUES13 hours ago
Peters Is Coming To Nigeria
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
- NEWS16 hours ago
Bindow Faults Fintiri Over N115bn Debt Profile