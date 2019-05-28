Bayelsa Communities Decry Oil Spillage

Some communities in Bayelsa state have condemned the prolonged consequences of oil spillage in the state.

This was disclosed by the an independent group of commissioners under the umbrella of Bayelsa State Oil & Environmental Commission, that organised a public evidence session aimed at allowing host communities the opportunity to present their challenges to the world.

Speaking at the forum where evidences were presented by various community representatives in the state recently, Professor Paingha Joe Alagoa said that it is difficult to talk about oil in Nigeria without talking about the Niger Delta. According to him, before the discovery of oil in the region, about 37 million people who live in the region depended on subsistent farming to feed until the search for crude oil began in 1908.

The resultant effect, according to the professor, was oil spillage which he said has negatively impacted the ecosystem living the Niger Delta as the 5th strongest oil polluted area in the world.

‘‘Among the hazards in the region is also gas flaring and crude way of cleaning spillage which produces harmful toxic to the environment living the inhabitants susceptible to death and other dreaded diseases,’’ he said.

Professor Alagoa also called for immediate remedy on the prolonged injustice done to the people.

Other community representatives at the forum, described the state as the hen that lays the golden egg yet left to suffer. They however applauded Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state for constituting the Oil & Environment Commission with a view to finding lasting solution to the negligence of the environment and her people.

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. John Sentamu promised the contributors that all their contributions will be factored in for adequate and robust recommendations which will be the beginning of more talks with the international community to wade in for the good of the state. He also stressed that the commission is more determined to ensure injustices done to the people are addressed.

According to community representatives, the argument and counter accusations between oil producing companies and host communities on who is the cause of oil spillage has not had any positive effect to mitigate the devastating consequences of the environmental problem.

He said: ‘‘This long standing problem is one which needs all major players to synergize and cooperate in order to preserve the health of the people and improve on their life expectancy level. In recognition of the truth in the saying, he who wears the shoes knows where it pinches.