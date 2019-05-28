Buhari Will Do Better In Second Term – Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will serve Nigerians better in his second term.

Amaechi made the declaration on Monday night at an event put together to mark his 54th birthday, which was held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He said: “The President have done well in his first tenure, but will do better in his second term. I am speaking as the DG (Director General) of his Campaign Organization in the last election.

“The President have done so much for us as a state. Our airport, the Port Harcourt International Airport, which was rated the worst, is now the best in the world. Bodo-Bonny Road project on going.”

The minister stated that the Federal Government has requested for a loan for the construction of the Port Harcourt-Warri Railways, which is under the Coastai Rail Line.

Amaechi, who is former Rivers State Governor said: “As at today, as I am talking to you, we have applied for a loan to build the Port Harcourt-Warri rail line. The Port Harcourt-Warri Railway is part of the Coastai Rail Line. We will also link Ontisha and Benin with rail line.”

The minister blamed corruption for the rise in insecurity, saying a lot of politicians don’t go to nightclubs because of fear of being either being kidnapped or robbed.

He said: “The problem is that the money that we should have used to build roads, build schools we are sharing it. So, now that it has come to the point of accountability, there are no schools, no roads, no power, no hospitals.

“That is because all that money we spent sharing amongst ourselves. If you go out now, we don’t have enough policemen again because all the big men have taken our policemen.

“When they were taken our money, I told you that there will be a time they will be be hiding. Go to the nightclubs now, people are no longer going to nightclubs.

“Do you know why? Once you finish dancing as you are coming out, somebody is holding you with a gun. So, all big men have gone into their houses.”