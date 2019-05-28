Crime Busters FC Lauds President Buhari Over I-G Adamu’s Confirmation

Crime Busters FC of Enugu on Tuesday lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for recently confirming Mr Mohammed Adamu as the substantive Inspector-General of Police (I-G).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmation of Adamu, who had been Acting I-G of Police to a substantive I-G, was announced on May 23 after the Council of States meeting presided over by Buhari in Abuja.

The General Manager of the club, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the commendation while speaking to NAN in Enugu.

Amaraizu spoke on the import of the confirmation to the development and support for sports, especially Crime Busters which is a police football team.

He said that the “club is highly elated to see that a sports lover is at the helms of the police force”.

The manager noted that the club believed that sports would be given the needed attention and uplift in Nigeria Police henceforth in Adamu’s administration.

“There is no better way of celebrating the confirmation of I-G of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, than dedicating the winning of Crime Busters over Urashi United FC of Owerri 4-1 in Nigeria Nationwide League One 2018/2019 season first match,’’ he said.

According to him, the club will strive to achieve the marching order of qualifying to the next level of Nigerian league given to it during its reception by the I-G in Abuja last month.

“We are not resting on our responsibilities even more so that our father and grand patron of the club is now the substantive head of the Nigeria Police,’’ he said.

NAN also reports that Adamu was appointed acting I-G of Police on Jan. 15 to replace former I-G of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.