Edo 2020:  Edo Youths Stage Solidarity For Obaseki

Some Edo youths across the 18 local government areas of the state yesterday marched through major streets of Benin the Edo state Capital in solidarity rally towards the second term bid of incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki.

The youths who came out on their numbers under the aegis of Concern Edo citizen sang and danced as they chant Pro-Obaseki’s slogan.

They carried banners urging the governor not be distracted by the antic of some APC members whom they described as selfish and enemy of the state.

They vowed to resist any attempt to hijack and morgage the state by few individual insisting that gone are the days where the resources of the state are shared to politicians.

Spokeman of the group, Kelly Okungbowa said ” we want to use this opportunity to draw the attention of the people to those set of politicians who by their action and words are inciting violence and we will not fold our hands watch them destroyed the state because the governor we have is working for the people”.

“We want them to know that what happened in Zamfara, Imo and other state will not happen in Edo. As Obaseki is working, he is the friend of the Oba and Edo people. Those who are against Obaseki are expired politicians”.

A member of the Edo state House of the assembly Hon Osaigbovo Iyoha who addressed the youths said as parliament they will support the continuity of the developmental stride of Obaseki beyond 2020.