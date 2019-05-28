NEWS
Edo Community To Benefit From Free Medicare
In a bid to boost access to medical health especially at the grass root level, the Imalu Airiemhionkha memorial foundation in Igueben local government area of Edo state, yesterday said it is offering over 1000 persons with free medical treatment.
Founder of the Foundation, Chief Frederick Airiemhionkha, said the foundation which was established in honour of his late mother is to also support humanitarian services and the propagation of the Gospel of Christ.
Besides, he added that the free medical care was designed to assist poor Igueben citizens, especially residents, who do not have the means to access medical care in order to improve on their standard of living.
“We have an understanding with integrated insurance Group and Igueben General hospital; we have professionals in various fields and let me also disclose to you that this programme has been on ground and hundreds of persons have enjoyed this Scheme
“The foundation has just completed accreditation of over 1000 persons in Igueben that will enjoy the free medical care for 12 calender months which will commence from June 1st, 2019.
“We came up with the free medical services in order to assist the needy by bringing healthcare services closer to the people and to improve on their health and standard of living for the overall development of Igueben local government area, Edo State and by extension Nigeria,” he said.
He restated the commitment of the foundation to continue to offer free medical services to Nigerians, noting that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.
He also revealed the foundation’s plans to award educational scholarship to 100 Igueben indigent students to any level of their educational career.
