Education Key To Improving Economic Socio Mobility – Ezekwesili

The former minister of education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili has stated that improving economic socio mobility of the people can be achieved through education saying relevant and quality education is key to the transformation of a nation.

Ezekwesili who said this at the official public launch of EdFin microfinance Bank held in Lagos noted that the unfortunate situation with the country is that the capacity to connect our disparate solutions has eluded us but there is still hope that the product of a better run educational system will get to the place of attaining the status of adaptive leader, because when people become adaptive leaders they change the world and they can only be produced through education.

“To achieve quality education we need to focus on two major pillars which is relevance and quality which is important in the transformation of a nation as education will continue to be the way to abolish poverty in the society as it has been empirically proven everywhere in the world.”

She advised school owners and teachers to ensure that the students no matter the category of the school are able to compete with their fellow in Africa and the rest of the world.

“Parents, teachers, the people interested in issues of education constitute the largest constituency of people in this country, if they should act and work together education will change. We need to build a massive constituency for education reforms our country is in trouble and it is because education is in crisis.” She said.

Also speaking, governor elect of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-olu represented by the board chairman, CeLD innovations Limited, Sam Egube stated that policies that support education needs to be developed, adding that technology needs to be leveraged on to develop education.

He pointed out that it is not about building schools if the schools won’t deliver the outcomes which you want in education because the first thing the government is going to do is to deliver a performance management system that will measure outcomes.