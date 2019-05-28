NEWS
Ekiti APC Suspends Ex Reps Member, Daramola Over Anti Party Activities
Former House of Representatives member, Mr. Bimbo Daramola has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state.
Daramola, according to a letter dated 28th May, 2019 and addressed to him by the party, was suspended for allegedly involved in anti-party activities.
The letter was signed by the chairman and secretary of Ire ward II, Dipo Bejide and Adeola Sefunmi respectively.
The party said it took the action following alleged refusal of Hon. Daramola to submit and appear before the ward executive to clear himself of the allegations levelled against him by some members.
In the summon letter dated May, 16 2019 signed by APC chairman and Ward Secretary in Ire ward 2, Ire Ekiti, Oye local government area of the state, the party alleged that the ex-lawmaker openly mobilised support for Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in the last Presidential and National Assembly election.
The APC chieftain was also accused of instituting a legal action against one of the party’s House of Representatives candidates, Hon. Peter Owolabi in the last National Assembly election.
The letter reads: “From the tone and style of your letter dated 20 May, it is apparent that you are only interested in causing division and disunity in the party by raising mundane, rumoured and unsubstantiated allegation aimed at setting the members at each other.
“To this effect and based on your reply, we wish to put forward to you, what the wards deem as your anti-party activities.
“That on the eve of the 2019 election, you used your house to accommodate PDP thugs, those who eventually unleash mayhem on members of our party, APC.
“That on the eve of the election, you visited the palace of the Onire of Ire where you openly canvassed for PDP presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar whom you openly described as your mentor and benefactor.
“That the party from at your response to your letter where you failed to address any of the above listed anti-party activities. Rather you exhibit pride and arrogance and went to the extent of asking if there were party primary in the ward at the last House of Representatives election.
“In view of the above violation and based on the fact that you are not ready to submit yourself to constituted authority of the party.
“We wish to convey the decision of the party to suspend you indefinitely from the party indefinitely, ” it said.
