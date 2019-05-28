el-Rufai Receives Transition Committee Report, Holds Inaugural Lecture

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday received the Kaduna State Transition Committee 2019 report, saying he will always continue in putting people first in discharging his duties.

Presenting the report, the Committee’s Chairman and Deputy Governor-Elect, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, commended Governor El-Rufai for trusting them with the task, adding that the recommendations considered to be critical in making Kaduna great.

On his part, el-Rufai, who commended the committee for the painstaking job prayed to God to reward them for serving the state.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr Barnabas Bantex, speaking during the inaugural lecture described Governor Nasir El-Rufai as a man of empathy who has taken the state to greater heights.

Speaking on the theme, “Taking Kaduna from Good to Great: The Challenge of Personal Example”, organised ahead of the governor’s inauguration on Wednesday for a second term in office, Bantex said, “One of El-Rufai’s strongest quality is empathy, putting people’s interest first and very considerate in handling matters of governance with the people at the centre of critical decisions.

“Though, I still have Executive Council Meeting to attend today, I want to categorically say that I am leaving office at the end of the day as deputy governor of the state.

Chairman of the inaugural lecture who is Executive Secretary Tertiary Education Fund, TETFUND, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, described el- Rufai as an intellectual giant, saying the governor has improved education, health and other sectors:” In my personal opinion, all the former ministers of FCT, El-Rufai was the best minister El-Rufai ensured and insisted that the right things must done in Abuja. You must give credit to El-Rufai for the steps he took to repositioned Kaduna state. I’m surprised at what I saw in the educational sector and other sectors in the state”

El-Rufai is doing a lot in the area of investment, Olam factory on Abuja road and other investments in the state” he said.

Also speaking the Guest lecturer, Dr joe Abah, commended the governor’s reforms in the state.

“El-Rufai has the courage to do many good things. His inauguration tommorrow for second term presents a good lesson, many predicted that the governor will loose elections due to the sacked of teachers. Here we are today for the inaugural lectures of governor Nasir El-Rufai for second term. Many northern governors wanted to do what el-Rufai did but they were afraid, some waited to see if el-Rufai will survives it during 2019 elections, then they will do it in their states. As leader what you need is the support of the masses and not the fear of the elites” Abah said.