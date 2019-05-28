FG Fulfils 25-year Pledge To Westerhorf

The federal government yesterday fulfilled a 25 –year pledge to former Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Mr. Clemens Westerhof.

At an impressive ceremony in Abuja, the Honourable Minister, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) said the occasion was a further proof that the Buhari administration was “committed to putting right the wrongs of yesterday and redressing all forms of yesterday’s injustice”.

Westerhof, a Dutchman, was head coach of the Super Eagles’ Class of 1994 – appropriately –styled Golden Generation – that won Nigeria’s first –ever FIFA World Cup ticket, won Nigeria’s first Africa Cup of Nations title on away ground and reached the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in USA.

The then federal government headed by late General Sani Abacha had pledged to allocate a house each to the winning but was unable to redeem the pledge.

Fashola noted that having handed over the keys of a three-bedroom flat to Ex-Super Eagles coach, Jo Bonfrere in Gwagwalada last year, that the ministry discovered that Westerhof did not receive his promise.

He said that he was informed that there are still outstanding promises, saying that beyond preparing Nigerian team for continental matches, that its important for Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to consider their welfare.

To this end, he challenged NFF to document the outstanding promises adding that the ministry would respond as soon as it receives the documentation.

The minister was excited that Westerhof is alive to receive the allocation, saying that its better late than never.

He described football as a great unifier in Nigeria, adding that its one of the areas where religion, ethnicity and other things that stoke anger would take a back seat.

Fashola pointed out that Westerhof ended the frustrating and unsuccessful attempts to qualify for the World Cup by qualifying the Super Eagles for their first World Cup in USA in 1994.

He emphasised that the house is currently renovated in readiness for Westerhof to move in.

On his part, the minister of youth and sports development, Barr Solomon Dalung congratulated members of the golden era that brought joy to millions of Nigerians , for their determination and dedication to the service of their fatherland.

The minister who was represented by the director of federation and elite, Mrs Tayo Oreweme recalled that before the World cup that Nigeria was ranked fifth on the FIFA ranking, being the first by any African country.

He pointed out that in its determination to succeed, that Westerhof rebuilt the team that eventually amazed the world from scratch using a mixture of players from the local leagues and foreign clubs.

Also, the 2nd Vice president of NFF, Mallam Shehu Dikko thanked the minister for redeeming the support, which he believed would boost the confidence of the team in the future.

He noted that many players that brought honour to the country are still expecting federal government to fulfil the promise, even as he expressed optimism that the remaining team members would receive their houses soon.

Responding, the elated Clemens Westerhof said that he was really surprised and thankful, noting that he could feel himself more as a Nigerian.

According to him, “I can stay here (Nigeria) when there is cold in my country, I thank God for the blessing and that I am invited here today to collect my papers”.

He emphasised that Nigeria would not accept any nonsense about loosing match, stressing that he lifted the team from 79th to 5th position on FIFA ranking.