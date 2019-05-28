Foundation Trains 10,000 Entrepreneurs On Vocational Skills

The Foundation For Skills Development (FSD) has trained over 10,000 young entrepreneurs across various vocations, as part of its development initiative to create jobs through skill acquisition.

The managing director of the foundation, Mrs. Omowale Ogunrinde, who spoke with LEADERSHIP during the graduation ceremony of a fresh batch of entrepreneurs in Lagos recently, noted that the initiative has helped many young jobless people to become successful entrepreneurs.

She said the foundation has recorded amazing success stories to share as 50 per cent of the 295 people who graduated from the school four weeks ago, have been gainfully employed through the Foundation’s monitoring and evaluation team.

Speaking on how she established the Foundation, Ogunrinde said: “I started this in my local church to give back to the less privileged in the year 2003 and by 2005, I realised that the calling over my life was not just for my local church and that it was for the community at large. We have consistently give people professional skills that has transform the livelihood of the beneficiaries.”

She said the Foundation has been working in partnership with NAGODE on training and skill acquisition. She commended NAGODE, as it helps trainees through various forms of support by empowering them immediately after graduation with equipment.

She said that NAGODE ensures that graduates remain in business by supporting them with interest free loan. “They are not just helping us in the training but empowering, equipping and ensuring that the benefiting entrepreneurs continue to make money for themselves to help their families, like you have seen today, “ she said.

“We have trained over ten thousand people and we have all their records. We need more partners. We are now operating in various states in Nigeria, and we can only sustain that with partners,” she stressed.

OVH Energy To Reward Customers With Gifts

By CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

OVH Energy Marketing Limited has launched a promotional campaign to reward its loyal lubricant customers.

The campaign, called ‘Oando Oleum Awoof’, will give customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes worth millions of naira including a brand new car, television sets, motorcycles, tricycles, power banks, airtime, among others, across its retail stations and distributors outlets nationwide.

The ’Oleum Awoof!’ promo, which is set to run from Monday, May 13, 2019 until Saturday, August 31, 2019, is opened to all who purchase any 4 litre or 25 litre Oando Oleum Lubricant (Engine Oil) across Oando retail stations and distributors outlets nationwide.

The participants are required to scratch the silver foil and text the secret code and location (state) to the SMS short code 38353 for a chance to win at the regional raffle draws.

Head of Oleum Lubricants at OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, Mrs. Lilian Ikokwu, stressed the importance of rewarding loyal customers. Oando Oleum, she said, has become a staple in the Nigerian automobile lubricant space and this is only possible because of its. Loyal customers, noting that this promotion is a platform to appreciate customers.

Similarly, the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), OVH Energy Marketing Ltd, Mr. Babafemi Olabiyi, said:,“As the sole licensee of the Oando retail brand in Nigeria, we are enriching the forecourt experience of our customers in our stations and continue to ensure high quality products and service delivery nationwide. We care about our customers and as often as we can we give back to them.”