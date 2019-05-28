Connect with us
Gov Badaru Dissolves Cabinet, Directs Commissioners To Hand Over

Published

1 min ago

on


Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has dissolved the State Executive Council and directed all Commissioners to hand over the affairs of their ministries to their Permanent Secretaries.

Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, the state Commissioner for Information, announced this to newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday.

Ibrahim said that Badaru had also relieved all other political appointees, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), of their appointments.

“In the fulfilment of the law, Gov Badaru has dissolved the State Executive as from today, May 28, 2019, which is equivalent to 23 Ramadan, 1440 A.H.

“And also further to say, the governor has relieved all political appointees of their appointments with immediate effect.

“These political appointees include the SSG, Special Advisers, Special Assistants and Chairmen of governing boards and councils,” the commissioner said.

Badaru is expected to begin his second term in office on Wednesday.


