Governor Bello Dissolves Niger Cabinet

Published

2 hours ago

on


Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Tuesday dissolved the State Executive Council and directed all commissioners to handover the affairs of their ministries to their Permanent Secretaries.

He also directed other political appointees to handover to the most senior civil servant in their departments or agencies.

The directives are in a statement by Malam Jibrin Ndace, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor in Minna.

Ndace stated that the governor gave the directives during valedictory session of the council on Monday night.

He noted that the governor commended members of the Executive Council and Special Advisers and directed that all handover should be done on or before 12 midnight on Tuesday.

He expressed his appreciation to the council members for offering themselves to serve the state.

The governor said “I want to express my profound gratitude to all of you. I appreciate your commitment to the service of our dear state.

“You all have contributed immensely to the social contract we had with our people four years ago.

“The modest actualisation of the `Restoration Agenda’ was a product of our collective efforts.

“I want to wish every one of you success in your future endeavors while I implore you all to remain committed to the development of our dear state.

“Your valuable contributions are highly appreciated and I make bold to say that you all have done well.”

The valedictory session had in attendance, members of the state Executive Council, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, Local Government Directors of Personnel Management, Departments, Ministries and other stakeholders. (NAN)


