How Prophet Omale Predicted Theresa May’s Exit
As the world continues to watch the progress of the BREXIT saga, popular cleric and founder of Abuja-based Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries International, Prophet Emmanuel Omale had already predicted that the saga will claim British Prime Minister, Theresa May’s job.
LEADERSHIP recalls that at the turn of 2018, Prophet Omale had released 40 different utterances touching issues concerning politics, environment, and health among others at both the national and international levels.
In a recently released video, by the ministry admonished that prophesies are meant to give directions and warnings even as it enjoined Christians to pray for the fulfilment of those with positive impacts.
“On the turn of the new year in December 31, 2018, God through his servant, prophet Omale announced several prophesies for the year 2019. These prophesies were then published in some national newspapers in the first week of January.
“Several of these prophesies has since come to pass and many more are still being fulfilled. On the 24th of May, 2019, Theresa May announced her resignation as Prime Minister of Britain fulfilling prophesy number 36 which says “British Prime Minister Theresa May, may not survive as prime minister in 2019 as she will succumb to a second referendum on BREXIT”
“The reason God sends prophesies is so that the body of Christ will pray for the aversion of those ones with negative results and we are admonished as Christians to pray for the fulfilment of the prophesies with positive impact” the video said.
On May 24th, Theresa May announced she will step down as U.K. prime minister after failing to win support for her plan to withdraw from the European Union.
Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, she said it was “in the interests of the country for a new prime minister” to lead the U.K.’s Brexit process and confirmed her final day as Conservative Party leader would be June 7 — but she will continue as prime minister until a successor is chosen.
