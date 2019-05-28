Connect with us
NEWS

I Have No Skeleton In My Cupboard – Tambuwal 

Published

1 min ago

on


Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said on Tuesday that he has never been disturbed because he runs a very transparent administration.
Tambuwal who spoke in a valedictory session before dissolving all appointed political office holders ahead of today’s swearing in for his second term, added that, all his decisions in the last couple of years as governor was for the overall interest of the state.
According to Tambuwal, he can go to bed and sleep with his two eyes closed because he can give account of every bit of his administrations without mincing words.
“Today is indeed a very historic one in our lives as it is the first time I am presiding over what I call valedictory service.
“When I left PDP,  I did not call  anybody to follow me to the PDP. I did not press anybody especially the politicians.
“Till tomorrow, I will go to bed and sleep with my 2 eyes closed because I can give account of every bit of my stewardship in the last couple of years”.
Speaking before the desolution of the State Executive Council, (SEC) the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Bashir Garba maintained that, Tambuwal runned a participatory government since his emergence as governor of the state.
On his part, the State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General,  Suleiman Yusuf said all outgoing commissioners owed the governor a lifetime of gratitude for finding them worthy to have served in their  respective positions.
“Despite economic challenges Tambuwal has used his contacts, exposure and goodwill to be able to deliver good social services to the good people of the state”.
Speaking earlier, outgoing commissioner for Finance, Umar Saidu wondered why some appointed politicians are betrayals who could not stand for Tambuwal when it matters most.
The commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof Aisha Madawaki, noted that their experience with Tambuwal was very rewarding adding that, the governor is not only faultless in all ramifications but has played the role of a father, son,  brother, husband and leader to the entire people of the state.
“God knows Tambuwal has all it takes to lead the state to a higher ground which explains why He has given him a second term again”.

MOST POPULAR

