NEWS
I Inherited 116 Water Supply, Irrigation Projects – Adamu
The outgoing minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has identified poor project funding, lack of efficient project management skills, absence of standard policy and legislation, as parts of challenges faced by the ministry.
Speaking at his valedictory press conference yesterday, Adamu disclosed that the challenges have resulted to poor project delivery.
The minister disclosed that he inherited 116 abandoned and ongoing projects.
Adamu said the abandoned projects include 38 irrigation and drainages, 37 dams and reservoir, and 41 water supply projects. According to him, only two major new ones were initiated by the ministry.
“Many of the projects were either abandoned or comatose because they required review or lacked consistent funding to complete. Most of the projects attained 40% – 60% level of completion.
“It was therefore clear that poor project funding was a major challenge, resulting in many of the projects suffering time and cost overrun”.
While enumerating his achievements, Adamu, however said “so far, on water, dams and irrigations, 11 projects have been completed and commissioned, 5 completed and ready for commissioning while many more others are in progress”
He expressed optimism that the water resources Bill passed by the House of Representatives in September 2016 and sent to the Senate will receive adequate approval at the ninth Senate.
According to him, the law would among other issues, provide for effective catchment management and a regulatory framework for private sector participation in water supply delivery in the country.
Earlier, the minister had commissioned the Clean Nigeria Campaign secretariat for smooth operation of the Open Defecation Free in Nigeria with the slogan: ‘clean Nigeria, use the toilet’.
