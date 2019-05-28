BUSINESS
IB Plc Appoints Odulate Independent Non- Executive Director
The board of International Breweries Plc has appointed Olutoyin Mobisola Odulate as an independent non-executive director of the company.
She is a seasoned Consumer Goods and FMCG senior management professional with over 16 years of multi-national corporate experience in retail management & distribution, supply chain optimization, strategic development, operational planning, risk management, business development, product development, branding and marketing across the telecoms, management consulting & Consumer Goods
/FMCG industries. She has held past senior roles including missions at L’Oreal, MTN Nigeria & Accenture and most recently as Regional Director Anglophone West Africa at Danone ELN where she worked for 6 years.
Toyin Odulate is a subject matter expert in retail, distribution, supply chain & cross-country regulatory management across key Sub-Saharan African markets. She is also well-versed with matching international best practices and standards to local complex environments through past detailed assignments in the US, Europe & Sub-Saharan Africa.
Toyin Odulate is currently the Founder & CEO, Olori Beauty Enterprise LTD, an African multi-brand cosmetics manufacturing start-up, based out of Lagos, Nigeria.
Her Company, Olori Cosmetics, was recently featured and awarded in the Companies to Inspire Africa 2019 report by the London Stock Exchange Group.
Toyin is also a Non-Executive Director at Afrinvest West Africa Limited. Her experience would be of immense value to the Board of Directors of the Company.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development
In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
Aiding Industrialisation Of Mining, Solid Minerals’ Sector
The solid mineral and mining industry world over has been recognized as a potential catalyst for the overall national economic...
Gains Of Boosting Science, Technology Education
In the 21st century, scientific and technological innovations have become increasingly important as we face the benefits and challenges of...
Using Executive Order 005 T Curb Adhesive Importation
Nigeria has made a name for itself in the consumption of foreign technologies. Since the advent of oil, the nation...
MOST POPULAR
- ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
‘Butt Enlargement, Boob Lift’, Cannot Make You Happy – RMD
- COVER STORIES19 hours ago
BREAKING: PMB Signs 2019 Budget
- NEWS14 hours ago
Nigeria Must Embrace Electronic Voting – Jonathan
- FOOTBALL15 hours ago
Morata Determined To Extend Atletico Stay
- SPORTS19 hours ago
Federer Enjoying `Outsider’ Tag On Roland Garros Return
- ENERGY16 hours ago
Korean Coy To Partner Kogi Govt On Solar Energy
- AVIATION14 hours ago
MaxAir Explains Challenges, Resumes Flight Monday
- NEWS16 hours ago
Adamawa Assembly Summons 2 Commissioners Over Unpaid Salaries