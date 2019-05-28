IB Plc Appoints Odulate Independent Non- Executive Director

The board of International Breweries Plc has appointed Olutoyin Mobisola Odulate as an independent non-executive director of the company.

She is a seasoned Consumer Goods and FMCG senior management professional with over 16 years of multi-national corporate experience in retail management & distribution, supply chain optimization, strategic development, operational planning, risk management, business development, product development, branding and marketing across the telecoms, management consulting & Consumer Goods

/FMCG industries. She has held past senior roles including missions at L’Oreal, MTN Nigeria & Accenture and most recently as Regional Director Anglophone West Africa at Danone ELN where she worked for 6 years.

Toyin Odulate is a subject matter expert in retail, distribution, supply chain & cross-country regulatory management across key Sub-Saharan African markets. She is also well-versed with matching international best practices and standards to local complex environments through past detailed assignments in the US, Europe & Sub-Saharan Africa.

Toyin Odulate is currently the Founder & CEO, Olori Beauty Enterprise LTD, an African multi-brand cosmetics manufacturing start-up, based out of Lagos, Nigeria.

Her Company, Olori Cosmetics, was recently featured and awarded in the Companies to Inspire Africa 2019 report by the London Stock Exchange Group.

Toyin is also a Non-Executive Director at Afrinvest West Africa Limited. Her experience would be of immense value to the Board of Directors of the Company.