SPORTS
IBB Golf Lady Captain Marks Children’s Day With IDPs
Lady Captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Namfe Audu celebrated the 2019 Children’s Day with children at the Durumi Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Area 1, Abuja, yesterday.
Namfe, who was accompanied on the visit by the captain of the IBB Golf club, Shola Awoyungbo and female golfers of the club, said the Lady Session of the IBB Golf Club, chose to celebrate with the IDPs to give opportunity to displaced children to feel loved and appreciated.
She appealed to government, corporate bodies and wealthy individuals to show love and care to less privilege people in the society, particular the Internally Displaced Persons.
“Today is a day set aside to celebrate children all over the world. We we have been doing is celebrating with children at the club, but we decided to mark this year’s edition with children at the IDPs in Durumi.
“It is heart breaking seeing innocent children like this. They did not beg to be displaced or poor. It is really sad and I am glad that we are here to help.
“Government needs to step up its care for the IDPs, but it can’t do it alone. As corporate organizations and individuals, we all need to identify and show love to underprivileged people in the society because a lot of them are orphans and displaced.”
Earlier, the captain of the IBB Golf Club, Shola Awoyungbo, said the club will do all it can to support the future of the children as guaranteed through quality education.
“There is nothing more important than the future of these children and as a club will see what we can do to ensure that the future of these children in IDPs are bright, because they are here not by their making or design.”
Alhaji Idriss Ibrahim-Alilu, coordinator of the camp and spokesman of IDPs camps in Abuja, commended the IBB Golf Club’s Ladies for their show of love and support to the children in IDPs camp and urged the government and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the gesture.
Foods and other valuable materials were distributed to the children, among other things.
