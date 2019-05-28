Inadequate Polices, Poor Funding, Bane Of Productivity In Nigeria – Adamu 

The outgoing minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has identified poor project funding, lack of efficient project management skills, absence of standard policy and legislation, as parts of challenges faced by the ministry to achieve its full goals.

Speaking at his valedictory press conference yesterday, Adamu disclosed that those challenges have resulted to poor project delivery and resources wastages.

The minister further disclosed that his administration when he assumed office in 2015 inherited about 116 abandoned and major ongoing projects by the past governments.

Adamu said the abandoned projects include, 38 irrigation and drainages, 37 dams and reservoir and 41, water supply projects respectively.

According to him, only two major new ones were initiated by the ministry.

His words: “Many of the projects were either abandoned or comatose because they required review of scope, or cost, or lacked consistent funding to complete, most of the projects had only attained 40% – 60% level of completion or less.

“It was therefore clear that poor project funding was a major challenge, resulting in many of the projects suffering time and cost overrun”.

While enumerating his achievement , Adamu, however said , “So far, on water, dams and irrigations, 11 projects have been completed and commissioned, 5 completed and ready for commissioning while many more others are in progress.”

He expressed optimistic that the water resources Bill passed by the House of Representatives in September 2016 and sent to the Senate will receive adequate approval at the ninth Senate.

According to him, the law would among other issues, provide for effective catchment management and a regulatory framework for private sector participation in water supply delivery in the country.

Earlier, the minister had commissioned the Clean Nigeria Campaign secretariat for smooth operation of the Open Defecation Free in Nigeria with the slogan: ‘clean Nigeria, use the toilet’.