NEWS
Inadequate Polices, Poor Funding, Bane Of Productivity In Nigeria – Adamu
The outgoing minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has identified poor project funding, lack of efficient project management skills, absence of standard policy and legislation, as parts of challenges faced by the ministry to achieve its full goals.
Speaking at his valedictory press conference yesterday, Adamu disclosed that those challenges have resulted to poor project delivery and resources wastages.
The minister further disclosed that his administration when he assumed office in 2015 inherited about 116 abandoned and major ongoing projects by the past governments.
Adamu said the abandoned projects include, 38 irrigation and drainages, 37 dams and reservoir and 41, water supply projects respectively.
According to him, only two major new ones were initiated by the ministry.
His words: “Many of the projects were either abandoned or comatose because they required review of scope, or cost, or lacked consistent funding to complete, most of the projects had only attained 40% – 60% level of completion or less.
“It was therefore clear that poor project funding was a major challenge, resulting in many of the projects suffering time and cost overrun”.
While enumerating his achievement , Adamu, however said , “So far, on water, dams and irrigations, 11 projects have been completed and commissioned, 5 completed and ready for commissioning while many more others are in progress.”
He expressed optimistic that the water resources Bill passed by the House of Representatives in September 2016 and sent to the Senate will receive adequate approval at the ninth Senate.
According to him, the law would among other issues, provide for effective catchment management and a regulatory framework for private sector participation in water supply delivery in the country.
Earlier, the minister had commissioned the Clean Nigeria Campaign secretariat for smooth operation of the Open Defecation Free in Nigeria with the slogan: ‘clean Nigeria, use the toilet’.
HAPPENING NOW
- Felipe To Complete €20M Switch To Atletico Madrid
- 2019 Budget: Economist Advises FG To Reduce High Cost Of Governance
- Inadequate Polices, Poor Funding, Bane Of Productivity In Nigeria – Adamu
- Political Appointments Should Be On Merit, Not Religious Sentiment – Guru Maharaj Ji
- Apapa Gridlock Ultimatum: We’re Making Progress, Ensuring Sustainability — FRSC
CATCH UP
How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport
Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist
The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development
In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far
Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Nigeria Must Embrace Electronic Voting – Jonathan
- ENERGY21 hours ago
Korean Coy To Partner Kogi Govt On Solar Energy
- FOOTBALL20 hours ago
Morata Determined To Extend Atletico Stay
- SPORTS24 hours ago
Federer Enjoying `Outsider’ Tag On Roland Garros Return
- NEWS19 hours ago
I Have Kept N42.5billion For Next Imo Governor –Okorocha
- AVIATION20 hours ago
MaxAir Explains Challenges, Resumes Flight Monday
- SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY19 hours ago
NERDC, PPDC Partner Google On Teaching Of Online Safety
- LAW21 hours ago
“We will be fair, fearless,” Bauchi tribunal assures