Inauguration: Gov.Ambode Hands Over To Sanwo-Olu

Published

1 min ago

on


The out-going Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday officially handed over to the Governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ahead of his inauguration on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu’s emergence followed the decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress party in the state not to sponsor Ambode as its governorship candidate in the general elections.

Shortly after the handing over at the Government House, Alausa, the governor-elect told newsmen that it “was a very private formal hand over’’.

The governor-elect was accompanied by his running-mate in the election, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

He said there was more advice from Ambode and conversations around what they should be done for the people.

“We are happy with what we have seen and excited with the thoughts and conversations we had and we look forward to the official ceremony tomorrow.

“After the inauguration, governance will start in earnest,’’   Samwo-olu said.

Earlier, the Head of Civil Service of the state, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the governor handed over the state documents to Sanwo-Olu.

According to him, it will enable the incoming governor to study the activities of the state in the last four years and know how to proceed in governing.

Sanwo-Olu will on Wednesday take the oath of office as the 15th governor of Lagos State.

 


