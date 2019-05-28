NEWS
Iran Sees No Prospect Of US Negotiations
Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with the United States, a foreign ministry spokesman says, a day after US President Donald Trump said a deal with Tehran on its nuclear program was possible.
Washington withdrew last year from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran, and is ratcheting up sanctions in efforts to strangle Iran’s economy by ending its international sales of crude oil.
Trump said on Monday: “I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that’s very smart of them, and I think that’s a possibility to happen.”
Asked about Trump’s comments in a news conference in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency: “We currently see no prospect of negotiations with America.”
“Iran pays no attention to words; What matters to us is a change of approach and behaviour.”
Trump also said that the United States was not looking for regime change in Iran, adding that “we are looking for no nuclear weapons.”
Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said on Tuesday the country was not allowed to pursue the development of nuclear weapons as this was banned by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest authority.
Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States since Washington deployed a carrier strike group and bombers and announced plans to deploy 1500 troops to the Middle East, prompting fears of a conflict.
HAPPENING NOW
- Felipe To Complete €20M Switch To Atletico Madrid
- 2019 Budget: Economist Advises FG To Reduce High Cost Of Governance
- Inadequate Polices, Poor Funding, Bane Of Productivity In Nigeria – Adamu
- Political Appointments Should Be On Merit, Not Religious Sentiment – Guru Maharaj Ji
- Apapa Gridlock Ultimatum: We’re Making Progress, Ensuring Sustainability — FRSC
CATCH UP
How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport
Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist
The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development
In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far
Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS19 hours ago
Nigeria Must Embrace Electronic Voting – Jonathan
- ENERGY21 hours ago
Korean Coy To Partner Kogi Govt On Solar Energy
- FOOTBALL20 hours ago
Morata Determined To Extend Atletico Stay
- SPORTS24 hours ago
Federer Enjoying `Outsider’ Tag On Roland Garros Return
- NEWS19 hours ago
I Have Kept N42.5billion For Next Imo Governor –Okorocha
- AVIATION20 hours ago
MaxAir Explains Challenges, Resumes Flight Monday
- SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY19 hours ago
NERDC, PPDC Partner Google On Teaching Of Online Safety
- LAW21 hours ago
“We will be fair, fearless,” Bauchi tribunal assures