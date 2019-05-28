FOOTBALL
Juventus Reiterate Dybala Transfer Stance
Juventus have reiterated that they have no intention of offloading Paulo Dybala, with the Argentine part of their plans despite ongoing talk of interest from Manchester United.
A summer switch has been mooted for the South American after slipping down the pecking order at the Serie A champions.
The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 has nudged Dybala out of his favoured position and into more of a support role.
It has been suggested that United, among others, would be happy to provide the 25-year-old with a clean slate and a new challenge.
Members of Dybala’s family have claimed that a change of scenery could be considered, but Juve have no intention of opening themselves up to offers.
Sporting director Fabio Paratici told reporters when quizzed on the future of a man who has netted 78 goals across four seasons with the Bianconeri: “He is one of our players, we have great confidence in him.
“The investment we made four years ago and the renewal of the contract is proof of this.
“Dybala is a Juventus player, a very important player for us.”
Questions around a proven performer at the highest level appear set to rumble on despite Juve’s insistence that he is not for sale.
Dybala himself has also sought to quash the rumours by stating his desire to remain with the Italian title holders.
He has said: “Paratici knows what I want to do next year – to keep playing here.
“Paratici knows that next year I want to continue here. Then it doesn’t depend on me.
“Juventus must make its choices with the coach that will come. But society knows it – next year I want to stay here.
“I have a lot of respect for this shirt and for these fans, and because of this I will only talk about Juventus, not about other teams, because that seems to me a lack of respect.”
Juventus are currently looking to bring in a new coach after seeing Massimiliano Allegri walk away at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
Dybala will be hoping to figure in the plans of whoever is appointed, but it could be that further transfer talk is sparked before and during the next window.
