Kaduna Police Command Parades 71 Suspects For Various Crimes

The Kaduna Police Command on Tuesday paraded 71 suspects for various crimes.

The command’s commissioner of police, CP Ali Aji Janga who paraded the suspects said, “We have embarked on intensive manhunt of bandits within the past three weeks I have assumed office and great success was recorded.

“As the Kaduna State Command is going to work strictly based on international core values of policing with integrity while ensuring the rule of law prevails, Our actions and activities will respect the diversity in displaying courage, showing compassion and demonstrating professionalism.

“We will also operate within the principles of Democratic policing as well as shunning corruption while aiming at making the state safer and secured. He said.

“Under my watch as the commissioner of police Kaduna state command, we intend to intensify efforts in fighting crime while at the same time respect the fundamental rights of all individuals and upholding the principle of zero tolerance to corruption, impunity and indiscipline for successful democratic governance in line with the ideals of Kaduna State and the federal government of Nigeria.

“This gallant determination could be seen in the recently launched Operation Puff Adder by the Inspector General Of Police IGP Mohammed Adamu Abubakar and the subsequent successes as well as the Confidence Building Campaign the command vigorously carried out particularly along Kaduna – Abuja Expressway.

He added that, the Command is committed to the philosophies of the present Police administration under the able leadership of IGP Mohammed Adamu Abubakar NPM, mni and has adapted intelligence-driven, aggressive and well-structured visibility patrol systems which involve a periodic, unscheduled but adequately organised raiding strategy that is proactive, preventive and offensive against all forms of crimes.

This will be done in collaboration with the community as stakeholders and in synergy with other security agencies as hallmark of our quest for a crime free society.

“We have embarked on intensive manhunt of bandits and other criminals that attack people while pursuing their normal businesses within the Command with a view to arresting and bringing all the culprits to book.

The successes the Command has recorded within the past three weeks brought to the arrest of seventy one (71) suspects on different crimes and belonging to different suspected criminal gangs that terrorize citizens of the State and the crimes include Criminal conspiracy, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Culpable Homicide and Mischief by Fire.

Others include Inciting Disturbance and Causing Grievous Hurt, Theft, thuggery, Illegal possession of Firearm and Having in Possession of Illicit Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Dangerous Weapons, Vandalization, Receiving Stolen Property, Causing Public Nuisance, Smoking in Public Places, Belonging to the Gang of Wandering Brigands and Shop Breaking.

Exhibits recovered include one locally made double barrel short gun, one Toyota Bus Reg. NO. XB119SMN, one White Toyota Hilux Reg. NO. BRK 901 AA, two Volkswagen Golf 3 Saloon, one Toyota Corolla (Ash) Reg. No. BGW971RP, one Honda EOD (Ash) Reg. No. ABC 846GP, Sum of Five hundred Thousand naira #500,000.

Others are two Unregistered Motorcycles Boxer, three Long Gas Cylinders, one Short Cylinder with Burner, two Shock Absorbers and Other Scrap iron of the burnt Sienna Vehicle, Some Vandalized Implements, Six Rolls of Electric Cable, Some quantity of Dried Leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, three plasma TV, one Bajaj Motorcycle, five sharp knives, twelve sachets of diazepam, thirty tablets of exhale, sixty eight tablets diazepam and five Assorted Charms.

The CP also said the suspects are aiding investigation and will be processed through the criminal justice system accordingly.