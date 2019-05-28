Kogi’s Success Story In Securing Lives And Property

Security is the bedrock of any country or state if any development must take place. Any responsible government at any level must take serious the issue of security.

This is one of the sectors, which Governor Yahaya Bello has performed excellently. He has made safeguarding the lives and properties of the people of Kogi State a top priority.

Before Bello’s assumption of office as a governor of the state, the state of security was nothing to write home about. Communal crises, political thuggery, which are often caused by political godfathers who used the youths as tools in achieving their aims was rampant.

Armed robbery was also one of the greatest security challenges that faced the state before the assumption of office by Governor Yahaya Bello.

For any government to succeed there must be political will and sincerity of purpose, this is because in trying to introduce certain policies and programmes that will help the people, the leader must be ready to step on toes as it will not go down well with those that are already benefiting from the bad system.

Some of the past leaders in the state do not have the political will to tackle the insecurity confronting the state because of their personal interest at the expense of the ordinary citizens of the state. But here is the governor who has taken the challenge of safeguarding the lives and properties of ordinary citizens of the state as a chief security officer of the state as his number one agenda, yet some people are not ready to give him credit for it.

The successes recorded so far by the administration of Yahaya Bello is incomparable considering the limited security votes from the federal government to the state and considering the size of the state in terms of landmass and population. Everyone who is familiar with Kogi State can testify that Kogi landmass and population is like two states when compared to some of the states in south-South of the country who take security votes higher than that of Kogi State, yet they are not able to tackle insecurity the way Governor Bello has done so far in Kogi State through prudent utilisation of security votes.

Some of the steps which led to huge successes of Governor Yahaya Bello so far, are as follows; Engaging the stakeholders. Governor Yahaya Bello has not left any traditional ruler, head of the securities agencies, district heads and leaders of various communities behind in finding a lasting solution to the problem of insecurity in the state. He calls for security meetings on a regular basis, interacts with traditional rulers in the state, listens to the challenges in their domain and proffers solutions that will help the state in combating crimes.

On 21st of May 2019 Governor Yahaya Bello had the state security council meeting with all the securities agencies in the state and the traditional rulers. The meeting was to further enhance the peace already being enjoyed in the state and to find solutions to others troubled areas of the state. At the meeting he further charged the traditional rulers in the state to be up and doing in their various domains and avoid any act that could cause unnecessary violence in the state, and also assured his support to all the security agencies in the state for a crime free state.

Another strategy that has worked for the governor was the setting up of checking points across the state, this is to checkmate the activities of evil minded individuals in the state and has helped greatly in ensuring safety of commuters on the roads in the state.

As I always said, age is not a determinant of maturity, what the past administrations who are far older than Yahaya Bello in terms of age could not achieve was possible under the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello in less than three and a half years in office.

With these alone, giving Governor Yahaya Bello another four years come November 2019 will guarantee the safety of lives and property in the state. The state cannot afford to go back to the hands of those who grounded the state and enriched themselves and their families since the creation of Kogi State.

On behalf of Kogi youths and the good people of Kogi State who have eyes to see the achievements of Governor Yahaya Bello we appeal to our dear father, President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow the looters of the state to comeback to power in Kogi State. We should allow Governor Yahaya Bello to go for second term in order to rescue the state from looters and we the youths and good people of Kogi State are ready to stand by him at all cost.

The challenges facing Kogi State today under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello is the same challenges facing the federal government under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari who has good and wonderful intentions for the people of Nigeria, but met a lot of rot in the office caused by the past administrations and who by God’s grace will do more during his second terms in office haven laid excellent foundation in the last four years in office despite the attack on him by criminal minded Nigerians who have no good intention for the country because of their personal interest.

Come November 2019 God willing, every Kogi indigene will have cause to thank God for having Yahaya Bello for eight years as the governor of the state, based on his policies and programmes in the last three and a half years. May God bless our dear President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Yahaya Bello and other leaders at all levels and give them the wisdom they need in piloting the affairs of this nation especially in this Holy Month of Ramadan.

–Bala, a Social Researcher and Public Commentator, writes from Abuja