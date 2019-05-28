Lagos, Abuja, Rivers Top In Mobile e-Commerce Usage – Study

Nigeria’s largest commercial city, Lagos, had the highest number of mobile phone orders in 2018, followed by Abuja, Rivers (Port Harcourt), Edo, and Delta according to the 2019 Jumia Mobile Report released at the weekend.

The study said mobile phone category still remains one of the top selling categories on the Jumia website. Notably, 57 per cent of Jumia customers visited the website via mobile web, 28 per cent via the mobile App and 15 per cent via the Desktop in 2018. There is however, an increasing migration from shopping on the mobile web to the Jumia App.

This shift, although gradual, is attributed to the fact that the App consumes less data, is more convenient and more affordable due to the frequent discounts offered. It is a commendable development, and a higher conversion is expected in 2019.

In 2018, Chrome continued to lead the pack among the 4 major browsers Jumia customers use to access the website, taking up 43 per cent. The reason for this is simple: Chrome has higher system requirements, which make customers’ browsing experience faster.

Also, 18 per cent of Jumia customers accessing the website did so via Android Webview. Opera Mini on the other hand, is a lighter browser in terms of data usage and is popular among new mobile internet users who have lower incomes and can’t afford costly internet data packs; and took up 16 per cent. Other browsers used, accounted for 23 per cent.

According to Jumia, lower price point smartphones were still leading the pack on the website. Asian brands are enjoying massive patronage because of their Africa-specific strategy of introducing lower price point smartphones into the Nigerian market. In 2018, Fero,

Samsung, Nokia, Infinix and Tecno remained the customers’ favourites and the top-selling mobile brands on Jumia, while Nokia is making a return to the limelight.