Life Beer Begins Search For 2019 Highlife Music King

Life Continental Lager Beer, a brand from the stable of Nigerian Breweries Plc, has started the search for the 2019 Highlife Music King.

The Brand Manager of Life Continental Lager Beer Chidi Egwu, made the announcement at the launch of the third edition of “Highlife Fest’’ in Onitsha on Tuesday.

Egwu said the annual competition was aimed at creating a platform to identify and develop highlife talents resident in the southeast part of the country.

“The brand has identified music as one of the avenues to promote culture and we want to continue to do that.

“Our aim is to showcase highlife music talents to the wider public so that they can develop their talents and become highlife music icons like Osita Osadebe.

“What we want is to continue to promote our culture; Life beer is a beer that takes pride in promoting and developing the culture of the Southeasterners,” he said.

The brand manager, who was flanked by the legendary highlife musician, Bright Chimezie, said the 2017 and 2018 editions recorded successes.

According to him, the two highlife kings who emerged in 2017 and 2018 performed on the same stage with super stars like Phyno and Flavour, who are brand ambassadors of Life beer.

He said auditions for the 2019 edition would hold in Enugu, Asaba, Awka and Aba at a date to be announced later by the company.

“Everybody in the zone who has highlife talent can partake in the one month audition,” he said.