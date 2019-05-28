ENTERTAINMENT
Life Beer Begins Search For 2019 Highlife Music King
Life Continental Lager Beer, a brand from the stable of Nigerian Breweries Plc, has started the search for the 2019 Highlife Music King.
The Brand Manager of Life Continental Lager Beer Chidi Egwu, made the announcement at the launch of the third edition of “Highlife Fest’’ in Onitsha on Tuesday.
Egwu said the annual competition was aimed at creating a platform to identify and develop highlife talents resident in the southeast part of the country.
“The brand has identified music as one of the avenues to promote culture and we want to continue to do that.
“Our aim is to showcase highlife music talents to the wider public so that they can develop their talents and become highlife music icons like Osita Osadebe.
“What we want is to continue to promote our culture; Life beer is a beer that takes pride in promoting and developing the culture of the Southeasterners,” he said.
The brand manager, who was flanked by the legendary highlife musician, Bright Chimezie, said the 2017 and 2018 editions recorded successes.
According to him, the two highlife kings who emerged in 2017 and 2018 performed on the same stage with super stars like Phyno and Flavour, who are brand ambassadors of Life beer.
He said auditions for the 2019 edition would hold in Enugu, Asaba, Awka and Aba at a date to be announced later by the company.
“Everybody in the zone who has highlife talent can partake in the one month audition,” he said.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport
Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist
The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi
In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development
In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far
Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
Nigeria Must Embrace Electronic Voting – Jonathan
- NEWS23 hours ago
I Have Kept N42.5billion For Next Imo Governor –Okorocha
- SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY24 hours ago
NERDC, PPDC Partner Google On Teaching Of Online Safety
- AGRICULTURE24 hours ago
Buhari Reappoints Ojo As Seed Council D-G
- NEWS24 hours ago
Kogi Guber: I Will Exploit Kogi Confluence Potential To It Fullest – Lulu
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Bayern Are Run The Right Way – Ferguson
- FEATURES11 hours ago
Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma
- NEWS13 hours ago
Adamawa Assembly To Quiz Zenith Bank Over Workers’ Salaries