Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Life Beer Begins Search For 2019 Highlife Music King

Published

1 min ago

on


Life Continental Lager Beer, a brand from the stable of Nigerian Breweries Plc, has started the search for the 2019 Highlife Music King.

The Brand Manager of Life Continental Lager Beer Chidi Egwu, made the announcement at the launch of the third edition of “Highlife Fest’’ in Onitsha on Tuesday.

Egwu said the annual competition was aimed at creating a platform to identify and develop highlife talents resident in the southeast part of the country.

“The brand has identified music as one of the avenues to promote culture and we want to continue to do that.

“Our aim is to showcase highlife music talents to the wider public so that they can develop their talents and become highlife music icons like Osita Osadebe.

“What we want is to continue to promote our culture; Life beer is a beer that takes pride in promoting and developing the culture of the Southeasterners,” he said.

The brand manager, who was flanked by the legendary highlife musician, Bright Chimezie, said the 2017 and 2018 editions recorded successes.

According to him, the two highlife kings who emerged in 2017 and 2018 performed on the same stage with super stars like Phyno and Flavour, who are brand ambassadors of Life beer.

He said auditions for the 2019 edition would hold in Enugu, Asaba, Awka and Aba at a date to be announced later by the company.

“Everybody in the zone who has highlife talent can partake in the one month audition,” he said.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

BUSINESS10 hours ago

How FG Achieved Night Operations For Benin Airport

Recently, the Benin Airport was upgraded to perform night and low visibility flights with the installation of Precision Approach Lighting...
BUSINESS10 hours ago

Dangote: Africa’s Biggest Philanthropist

The president of Dangote Group of Companies, Aliko Dangote, through his foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation (AFD) has been recognised for...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS10 hours ago

Nigeria Should Develop Policies To Enhance Islamic Estate Planning – Awojobi

In this interview with CHIKA IZUORA, managing director, FBNQuest Trustees, Kunle Awojobi speaks about the benefits of Islamic Estate Planning...
Leadership Nigeria News Today Leadership Nigeria News Today
BUSINESS11 hours ago

Enhancing Capital Inflow To Nigeria For Sustainable Development

In this write-up CHIKA IZUORA looks at how Nigeria and indeed Africa can attract capital flow for sustainable development. Capital...
FEATURES11 hours ago

Elections In S/E Manipulated To Favour PDP – Uzodinma

Senator Hope Uzodinma was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State in the March 9,...
FEATURES11 hours ago

Democracy @ 20: INEC, The Journey So Far

Unarguably, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been at the vanguard of the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy in the...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: